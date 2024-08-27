Adam Sandler: Love You Review: Sandman Stays Silly And Musical With A Tinge Of Safdie Chaos

Digging into the meat of "Adam Sandler: Love You," if you enjoyed what the Sandman brought to the table with "100% Fresh," then you're going to love this. Throughout the show, Sandler has stand-up style bits ranging from typical amusing observations and anecdotes from his family life and fan interactions. But the best jokes come from extended, imagined scenarios, such as one where he's threatened through the mail by a one-foot tall man named Charlie Mungo, or a sexual encounter with a balloon that Sandler let float into the air after a party. That last one in particular feels like it has the potential to be a hilarious short film reminiscent of The Lonely Island's SNL Digital Short days.

But as has often been the case since his early days at "Saturday Night Live," it's Sandler's musical bits that have the strongest impact, with some assistance from "SNL" writer Dan Bulla singing occasional back-up vocals and keyboard. One tune in the same vein as the "Rawhide" theme song (with Sandler whinnying like a horse an mimicking a whip crack) has Sandler masterfully strumming a Spanish guitar-style medley while singing about muttering under his breath while doing mundane things like mowing the lawn and going to the bank. Does Sandler actually do any of these things himself when he's reached this level of stardom? Honestly, it doesn't matter, because Sandler has such a home grown sense of relatability that you never question the legitimacy of these set-ups, unlike someone like Jerry Seinfeld, who feels more and more out of touch with average people everyday.

There are also extremely brief comedic interludes that don't quite qualify as full songs, such as one about ruining a great trip to Disneyland with the family when he shouts a certain expletive after missing his exit on the highway. Several of them take surprise turns at the end resulting in big laughs from a punchline that makes the slightly longer lead-in worth it. But it's the longer songs with varying musical styles where the best jokes come, including one funky track where Sandler muses about being concerned when a guy brings a backpack into the movies or a chubby cop being on horseback in a parade. Another framed as a Halloween costume adds an air of spookiness to Sandler's mother coming to stay with him with no return ticket booked back home, complete with a haunting "Oooooh!" throughout the melody.

There's honestly not a bad bit in the entire special, at least when it comes to Sandler being on stage by himself.