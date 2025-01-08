Marvel Fans Think Ryan Reynolds Threw Shade At Justin Baldoni In Deadpool & Wolverine

The drama between "It Ends With Us" stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively shows no sign of stopping. In December 2024, the complex situation escalated to a point where a legal complaint by Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, and Baldoni sued the New York Times for libel over a December 21 article about the situation.

At this point of allegations and litigations, the situation is difficult to comment on, but even so, there's one person whose comments people would really like to hear. Since Lively's husband is one of the biggest Hollywood A-listers of the moment, it's no surprise that speculation on Ryan Reynolds' potential reactions to the situation draws interest. But according to several Marvel fans, including X/Twitter user @spiritualshift_, Reynolds has actually already had his say ... by basing a very specific character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" on Baldoni, no less:

"The more I learn about Nicepool's character, the more evident it becomes that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were mocking Justin Baldoni in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie."

For readers who haven't seen the movie, Nicepool (Reynolds, billed as his long-running alter ego Gordon Reynolds) is an affectionate and positive Deadpool variant whom the main Deadpool (also Reynolds) immediately despises. Nicepool makes comments about Lady Deadpool's (Lively) body, and ultimately gets used as a human shield before Deadpool discovers that he doesn't actually have any superpowers.