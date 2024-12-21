Justin Baldoni Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit By It Ends With Us Star Blake Lively

The much-publicized feud between "It Ends With Us" star Blake Lively and her director and co-star Justin Baldoni has escalated into legal action. A lawsuit filed by Lively, and obtained by TMZ, makes claims of sexual harassment by Baldoni during production and a "social manipulation" campaign designed to "destroy" Lively's reputation, resulting in "severe emotional distress" and harm to her business.

In the weeks leading up to and following the release of "It Ends With Us," rumors began to swirl about a civil war between Baldoni and Lively during production. The lawsuit corroborates reports that Lively and Baldoni had conflicting views on how the film should be marketed, with Lively wanting "a more upbeat pitch about her character's resilience" and Baldoni wanting to focus more on the domestic violence.

"It Ends With Us," based on the romance novel by Colleen Hoover, stars Lively as Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner whose relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) turns sour when he starts physically abusing her. The marketing for has been criticized for selling the movie primarily as a soapy romance, underplaying the dark content, and for the tonal oddness of product tie-ins like Betty Blooms, a new floral collection in Lively's Betty Buzz line of sparkling beverages.

The claims of sexual harassment in the lawsuit reference a big production meeting to address Lively's issues with Baldoni's on-set behavior. Among her demands were an end to Baldoni mentioning his sexual conquests, his past "pornography addiction," and the genitalia of cast and crew members, no further inquiries about Lively's weight, and "no further mention of [Lively's] dead father." Additionally, Lively demanded "no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by [Lively] outside the scope of the script [Lively] approved when signing onto the project."