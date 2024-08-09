It Ends With Us: The Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Drama Explained

A major adaptation of a bestselling novel may have had competing cuts behind the scenes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as sources tell the outlet that "It Ends With Us" star and co-executive producer Blake Lively apparently took a hands-on role behind the scenes –- with the help of a "Deadpool & Wolverine" editor. The news comes at the end of a gossip-filled week in which TikTok sleuths and others on social media have pointed out a number of unusual details about the "It Ends With Us" press tour, leading some to dub it "the new 'Don't Worry, Darling'" in terms of inexplicable, oddly multi-faceted off-screen drama.

Rumors first picked up in the wake of the New York premiere of the film, which is based on a popular book by Colleen Hoover about a woman attempting to come to terms with her abusive relationship. According to Glamour, the film's director and star, Justin Baldoni (who you may recognize as the romantic lead of "Jane The Virgin"), was not snapped in photos with his co-stars, with Lively in particular taking plenty of photos with people who weren't him.

This wouldn't be that strange on its own, but curious parties soon realized that several people involved in the making of the film, including Lively, co-stars Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, and Hoover herself all don't follow Baldoni on Instagram. Though some on social media have asserted that they unfollowed the filmmaker, it's unclear which of them, if any, followed him to begin with. According to THR, though, Hoover appeared in posts to Baldoni's Instagram when the movie was being developed.