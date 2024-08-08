Blake Lively's It Ends With Us Movie Has Rotten Tomatoes Critics United

Only a few weeks after "Deadpool & Wolverine" supercharged the box office, perhaps it was fate that the first real rival to the Ryan Reynolds-led superhero movie would come in the form of a romantic drama starring Blake Lively, both of whom are married to one another and are undoubtedly, as the kids say, goals. (Lively even scores multiple fourth wall-breaking references in her husband's threequel and her own cameo voice appearance as well.) "It Ends With Us" might not seem like a conventional challenger to potentially knock off one of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters in years from the number one spot, but that would be underselling the sheer expectations the film comes with, based on the bestselling novel by author Colleen Hoover.

The story follows recent college graduate Lily Blossom Bloom (Lively), who has aspirations of opening her own floral shop and meeting the perfect guy. When she crosses paths with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni, who also directs) and embarks on a torrid romance, all appears to be straight out of, well, a romance novel ... until his darker side emerges and Lily is forced to reckon with the cycles of abuse she's only recently found out her own parents suffered from throughout their rocky marriage.

With all this hype and pressure leading up to the release of the first big screen adaptation, all eyes turned towards the reviews — and the results are, at best, mixed. /Film's own BJ Colangelo gave the effort a 4 out of 10 in her review, lauding Lively's "committed" performance and the good intentions in attempting to depict a realistic portrayal of domestic abuse. Unfortunately, its inherent reliance on dated tropes and penchant for becoming an "emotionally manipulative watch" end up sinking it. Here's what other critics had to say on the matter.