Deadpool & Wolverine's Nicepool Credit Explained: Who Is Gordon Reynolds?

As you can see, Gordon Reynolds is just Ryan Reynolds in a different outfit. Reynolds didn't even shave his beard to create any more clear delineation between the two, so he must have been really enjoying his facial hair at that point. It wouldn't be surprising if it was that beard that helped him get GQ Man of the Year. You can't underestimate the power of a good beard. Even Jake Gyllenhaal has one in a brief cameo appearance in this video (watch below). Anyway...

Gordon Reynolds is downright mean to his twin brother, asking him why he can't be like other actors, and by that he means good at acting. Then he moves on to imagining if Ryan Reynolds had a gun to his head, without any other specific details mentioned, which only brings a menacing smile to Gordon's face. For Marvel fans, he also asks whether "Deadpool" is the "Green Lantern" of good movies. Harsh!

While this might not seem like the Nicepool that we all know and love, that actually makes the "Deadpool & Wolverine" credit even funnier. That means that Gordon Reynolds as Nicepool is quite far removed from how Gordo (that's the nickname we're giving him) acts in real life, so Gordy (another nickname we've chosen) is actually putting in a proper performance as Nicepool.

That makes us wonder ... could Gordon Reynolds be an even better actor than Ryan Reynolds? History and time will be the judge. There's nothing that says the Gord-meister couldn't put in a Daniel Day-Lewis level performance at some point in his career, perhaps portraying President William Henry Harrison in some kind of historical biopic. Although maybe playing someone like Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is more likely, if only to honor his home country.

Either way, it's time for Gordon Reynolds to shine!