Deadpool & Wolverine's Cowboypool Was Voiced By A Marvel Star Before Matthew McConaughey

"Deadpool & Wolverine" finally let Matthew McConaughey join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after years of near misses with Kevin Feige's blockbuster franchise. After almost playing Dr. Stephen Strange prior to Benedict Cumberbatch landing the role, McConaughey's name was bandied about by fans eager to see the "True Detective" star subsumed by the cinematic juggernaut that is the MCU. Then, Ryan Reynolds made it happen.

Yes, Deadpool himself not only convinced Hugh Jackman to come back as Logan for the box office behemoth that is "Deadpool & Wolverine," he also managed to finally bring McConaughey into the Marvel fold — sort of. The actor voices Cowboypool, or The Deadpool Kid in Marvel Comics, one of dozens of Deadpool variants in the film. The Old West version of Deadpool is, as it turns out, just as foul-mouthed as Reynolds' prime variant. Unfortunately, we never actually see McConaughey himself, as Cowboypool also wears a full face mask. Even the heavy Old West accent somewhat obscures the actor's cameo. But once you know it's him, that voice is unmistakable.

Though this may seem like a no-brainer, pairing McConaughey's Texan lilt with the Western version of Deadpool, it seems he was not the first voice used for this small but significant cameo.