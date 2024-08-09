Deadpool & Wolverine's Cowboypool Was Voiced By A Marvel Star Before Matthew McConaughey
"Deadpool & Wolverine" finally let Matthew McConaughey join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after years of near misses with Kevin Feige's blockbuster franchise. After almost playing Dr. Stephen Strange prior to Benedict Cumberbatch landing the role, McConaughey's name was bandied about by fans eager to see the "True Detective" star subsumed by the cinematic juggernaut that is the MCU. Then, Ryan Reynolds made it happen.
Yes, Deadpool himself not only convinced Hugh Jackman to come back as Logan for the box office behemoth that is "Deadpool & Wolverine," he also managed to finally bring McConaughey into the Marvel fold — sort of. The actor voices Cowboypool, or The Deadpool Kid in Marvel Comics, one of dozens of Deadpool variants in the film. The Old West version of Deadpool is, as it turns out, just as foul-mouthed as Reynolds' prime variant. Unfortunately, we never actually see McConaughey himself, as Cowboypool also wears a full face mask. Even the heavy Old West accent somewhat obscures the actor's cameo. But once you know it's him, that voice is unmistakable.
Though this may seem like a no-brainer, pairing McConaughey's Texan lilt with the Western version of Deadpool, it seems he was not the first voice used for this small but significant cameo.
Cowboypool was almost voiced by an established Marvel actor
Though it all depends on your subjectivity, as cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine" go, I wouldn't necessarily say Matthew McConaughey's voice-over is one of the best. After years of waiting for the "Interstellar" star to arrive in the MCU, a voice part in a very brief cameo seems like somewhat of an anti-climax. Of course, that doesn't mean McConaughey can't play another character in future, but this is the film that brought back Wesley Snipes in the role of Blade, immediately endearing millions of '90s kids, myself included, to the movie. (Of course, that was before we realized this was a hollow shell of the character we previously knew, à la Michael Keaton's Batman in the box office bomb that was "The Flash.")
Now, that's not to say it's not fun hearing McConaughey's drawl amidst the chaos of this film's final act. But it seems it almost didn't happen. What's more, Cowboypool was almost voiced by another, existing Marvel star: Ryan Reynolds himself.
Co-writer and director Shawn Levy told Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz that, in early cuts, Reynolds was actually the voice of Cowboypool. Levy said, "[Reynolds] did the greatest Cowboypool, and I implored him to let us use his voice," adding:
"I feel like, eventually, he was like, 'Okay fine, we'll stick with my voice unless we can get someone like Matthew McConaughey.' Cut to...yes! Literally, days later, Matthew sent us that recording. It was so good and dropped in like butter. 'Ryan, you're fired as Cowboypool. Matthew, you're in.'"
Reynolds speaks on McConaughey's Cowboypool voiceover
This isn't the first time the "Deadpool & Wolverine" guys have commented on Matthew McConaughey's appearance in the film. Ryan Reynolds previously broke his silence on the casting in an Instagram story when he said:
"At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that. Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of heaven, [Matthew McConaughey]. Not only do he and [Camila Alves McConaughey] make the one and only, [Pantalones Tequila] but he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time."
Nice little plug in there from the marketing wizard that is Reynolds, and it's certainly a good way to convince everyone your movie isn't just a hollow paean to corporate greed, or as /Film's Witney Seibold put it during the "Deadpool & Wolverine" debate that almost tore the /Film team apart, a" soulless act of autofellatio, a prayer to corporate onanism."
Still, it seems Reynolds is truly grateful to his colleague for lending voice to the film, and if you're going to make a shameless cameo-fest, then why not throw in a bit of McConaughey? Heck it's better than leaving him to his own devices.