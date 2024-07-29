Matthew McConaughey Finally Joins The MCU With A Secret Deadpool & Wolverine Role

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Well, Kevin Feige should be happy. "Deadpool & Wolverine" has cameoed its way to an astonishing $200 million opening weekend. In fact, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring blockbuster managed the sixth-biggest opening weekend in box office history, with a domestic total of $211 million and a worldwide total of $444.3 million.

Yes, the Merc with the Mouth has seemingly done the impossible and saved the Marvel Cinematic Universe from itself. Following a frankly bewildering cavalcade of MCU "content" over the past few years, the franchise almost managed to kill itself off. Now, Deadpool and his new buddy have at least shown there's life left in the saga yet — even if it did take a similarly bewildering series of cameos and unabashed fan service to do so.

It's no secret that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is packed with cameos. Much like "Spiderman: No Way Home," the multiversal nature of the film's storyline affords Reynolds and co. the ability to throw pretty much anyone they want into this latest offering from Marvel Studios, and whatever you think about the movie, it certainly delivered on that front. Alongside one particular cameo that should delight fans of a certain 90s-era daywalking vampire hunter, the film is crammed with appearances from former 20th Century Fox Marvel actors. They even managed to get the late great Stan Lee in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and not in any sort of morally questionable way.

Amid the onslaught of crowd-pleasing cameos, however, there is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment that finally brings the great Matthew McConaughey into the MCU fold.