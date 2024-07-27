Yes, Stan Lee Manages To Appear In Deadpool & Wolverine (And Not In A Morally Questionable Way)

This article contains some spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Ever since 2000's "X-Men," the appearance of Marvel Comics guru Stan Lee ("The Man," if you're nasty) in a cameo role became a prerequisite for every single Marvel movie made after. After playing a slew of characters with rich inner lives such as "Man in Fair," "Old Man at Crossing," "Waterhose Man" and, his greatest role, "Stan Lee," the filmmakers at Marvel Studios started to get a little more sneaky and clever with inserting Stan's visage into each movie.

Turns out that sneaking Lee into increasingly kooky and weird places was good practice, for when Lee passed away at the ripe old age of 95 in November of 2018, Marvel had to try and find a new way of honoring the tradition without resorting to ghoulishness. While a number of Lee cameos were shot before his passing, there were others that were planned for Lee that never allowed him to get before the cameras.

Fortunately, thanks to decades of Lee's visage becoming recognizable to superfans and casual enjoyers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alike, the new Marvel movies don't have to work too hard to get a Lee appearance in. Witness this month's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which allows Lee to make not one, but two cameos: one hidden, and one from the past.