Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Children All Have Secret Roles In Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds may cultivate an air of impishness and irreverence, but now that he's taken greater control of his career by developing and producing many of his projects, you can be certain that he is, at a certain level, very serious about the buffoonery he perpetrates for our entertainment.
He is, of course, especially committed to Deadpool. Getting the Rob Liefeld/Fabian Nicieza-created Marvel character right for the big screen became a point of pride for the actor when his first outing as the "Merc with a Mouth" was considered by fans to be a shocking betrayal of Marvel vigilante's very essence. After knocking out three blockbuster "Deadpool" films over the last nine years, the sins of 2009's."X-Men Origins: Wolverine" haven't just been forgiven, they've been all but forgotten. This is a relief for Reynolds and a balm for the Marvel Cinematic Universe faithful. Both parties survived that atrocity together, and now, in a weird way, they feel a sentimental attachment to each other -– almost like they're family.
So it makes sense that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is, both on- and off-screen, a bit of a (very hard R-rated) family affair for Reynolds.
Deadpooling is the Reynolds family business
If you hung out for the end credits (and of course you did because this is an MCU production), you discovered that Reynolds was joined in front of the camera by his wife Blake Lively and three of his four children in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Lively's cameo as Lady Deadpool should've been fairly obvious –- if her voice isn't instantly distinguishable, her blonde locks flowing out of her skin-tight red costume are a dead giveaway. You might, however, need a little assistance identifying the kids.
Nine-year-old James, their eldest child, makes an appearance as the "Screaming Mutant." In my opinion, he's overshadowed by his younger siblings Inez (seven) and Olin (one) as, respectively, Kidpool and Babypool. We're told that Inez is the "dirtiest" of the Deadpools, which is rather mind-blowing given the vocabulary she'd need to possess to out-nasty her daddy's foul mouth (though we do get a taste of her profane sass). Olin, who born only last year, doesn't know how to do anything other than look positively adorable in his Deadpool costume, but give him time. I've a feeling he'll be spouting four-letter words and worse soon enough.
This leaves four-year-old Betty, who, apparently being more of a behind-the-scenes player at this early juncture in her career, contributed on set as, per the closing credits, the production's "Hugh Jackman Wrangler." That's a fairly specific line of work, but, considering the star's enduring popularity, it should prove plenty steady for the time being.
It looks like Blake and Ryan are fixing to get into the showbiz legacy conversation with the Barrymores and the Carradines. Call them "nepo-babies" at your peril. I don't think you want that Babypool smoke.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is currently playing in theaters.