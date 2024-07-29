Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Children All Have Secret Roles In Deadpool & Wolverine

If you hung out for the end credits (and of course you did because this is an MCU production), you discovered that Reynolds was joined in front of the camera by his wife Blake Lively and three of his four children in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Lively's cameo as Lady Deadpool should've been fairly obvious –- if her voice isn't instantly distinguishable, her blonde locks flowing out of her skin-tight red costume are a dead giveaway. You might, however, need a little assistance identifying the kids.

Nine-year-old James, their eldest child, makes an appearance as the "Screaming Mutant." In my opinion, he's overshadowed by his younger siblings Inez (seven) and Olin (one) as, respectively, Kidpool and Babypool. We're told that Inez is the "dirtiest" of the Deadpools, which is rather mind-blowing given the vocabulary she'd need to possess to out-nasty her daddy's foul mouth (though we do get a taste of her profane sass). Olin, who born only last year, doesn't know how to do anything other than look positively adorable in his Deadpool costume, but give him time. I've a feeling he'll be spouting four-letter words and worse soon enough.

This leaves four-year-old Betty, who, apparently being more of a behind-the-scenes player at this early juncture in her career, contributed on set as, per the closing credits, the production's "Hugh Jackman Wrangler." That's a fairly specific line of work, but, considering the star's enduring popularity, it should prove plenty steady for the time being.

It looks like Blake and Ryan are fixing to get into the showbiz legacy conversation with the Barrymores and the Carradines. Call them "nepo-babies" at your peril. I don't think you want that Babypool smoke.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is currently playing in theaters.