Ryan Reynolds' Best Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Far Cry From Deadpool

When "Deadpool" opened to $132 million in North America over Valentine's Day weekend in 2016, everything changed for Ryan Reynolds. Up until that point of his career, he'd been an immensely appealing B-level star with A-list potential. His best shot at hitting the blockbuster big time came when he slipped on the power ring as Hal Jordan in 2011's "Green Lantern." When that not-as-bad-as-its-reputation-but-not-all-that-good-either $200 million gamble stalled out with a $220 million worldwide gross, Reynolds was back to being the wisecracking comedic engine of mostly ho-hum action movies and, on occasion, a very interesting actor in pretty good indie dramas.

That he hasn't made anything in that latter category of movies post-"Deadpool" is a bummer for those of us who think Reynolds has more to offer as a performer than a shotgun spray of smug quips in forgettable four-quadrant product like "Detective Pikachu" and "Free Guy." The "Deadpool" movies are clearly personal for Reynolds, which gives him the best of both worlds in a commercial sense. So it shouldn't be a major career risk to take a break from the profane, gore-coated mayhem of that billion-dollar franchise to play a character or two that's more recognizably human.

Reynolds will turn 48 this year, so maybe the approach of that half-century mark will instill in him a sense of mortality and urgency. "Deadpool" will almost certainly be in the first sentence of his obituary, but "Academy Award-winner" could be as well if he finds the right part. And he shouldn't view such a role as daunting because his best performance to date is in what is currently his freshest movie on Rotten Tomatoes.