John Mulaney's Biggest SNL Musical Yet Turns Adam Driver Into A Hot Dog

Nobody was surprised (probably) when the massive, star-studded episode of "Saturday Night Live" celebrating the show's 50th anniversary mostly leaned on old standby sketches and concepts. There were some exceptions — including a perfect new Digital Short about how everybody who's ever worked at "SNL" has both anxiety and IBS — but it's ultimately not shocking that the episode featured yet another musical ode to New York City's most disgusting aspects centered around John Mulaney.

From the man who brought you "Diner Lobster," "Airport Sushi," and "Port Authority Duane Reade," among others, we got "New York 50th Musical," and it's safe to say that Oscar nominee Adam Driver would only don a hot dog costume for something this great. After David Spade and Pete Davidson, the latter of whom note that they're "the same age" and just moved to New York in 1975 from the same small town, visit Mulaney's all-knowing hot dog vendor in Times Square, they place the same order: a hot dog with heroin. (This is the only item on the menu, to be clear.) That's when Maya Rudolph, dressed as a heroin needle, is joined by Driver in a hot dog costume as they sing "Shame" (to the tune of "Fame"), talking about how New York mostly smells like trash and urine and is "going to hell." Honestly, it's awesome. Driver is, if nothing else, a guy who's willing to shamelessly commit to a bit, and he's perfectly utilized here as a hot dog covered in illegal substances (and also mustard).