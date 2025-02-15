5 Reasons You Need To Watch The SNL 50 Homecoming Concert Immediately

Yes, it goes without saying that one of the best reasons to watch "SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert" is the music, but you really don't know how incredible this concert is. First of all, The Roots served as the house band, playing with a variety of the performers throughout the evening and reminding you just how talented Questlove is (in case anyone forgot). But it's the collaborations between the artists that made the night amazing.

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes for a cover of "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Bad Bunny brought some Puerto Rican flair to the festivities with his new songs "Baile Inolvidable" and "DTMF," Eddie Vedder performed a cover of Tom Petty's "The Waiting," and Jelly Roll did covers of two Johnny Cash classics before teaming up with Snoop Dogg for his rendition of "Last Dance with Mary Jane." Plus, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, and St. Vincent all got together with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for rousing performances of David Bowie's "Heroes" and Arcade Fire's "Wake Up," which once fueled the "Where the Wild Things Are" trailer to great effect.

But that's not all! Not even close! You get to watch the crowd lose their mind when the Backstreet Boys show up to perform "I Want It That Way," including a very excited Heidi Gardner. Sure, Brian Littrell's voice was pretty rough, and he awkwardly gets Jerry Seinfeld to sing part of the chorus, but the energy for that performance was through the roof. Plus, legends like Bonnie Raitt and Cher proved that they still have what it takes to rock a huge stage like Radio City Music Hall. The B-52s and Devo got a little percussion assistance from "SNL" cast member Fred Armisen as their drummer, with the former bringing in Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang for a little "bang bang" action during "Love Shack."

There's even a Nirvana reunion with a twist, as drummer Dave Grohl and bassist and co-founder Krist Novoselic (looking like your friend's dad who won a contest) came on stage to play "Smells Like Teen Spirit." But who was the lead singer? None other than Post Malone, who joined the band under the ingeniously simple name of Post Nirvana.

That's not even all the songs or musical acts that performed throughout the three-hour event. Trust me when I say there's something for everyone.