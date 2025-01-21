The New SNL Documentary Series Proves Why The Legendary Show Is Truly Immortal

"Five Minutes" is the first episode of the new "SNL" docuseries on Peacock, and it's perhaps the most logical place to begin. This segment focuses on the audition process for "SNL," speaking with a cavalcade of cast members, both former and current, about how they landed one of the most coveted gigs in comedy. Across the board, you'll find that (almost) everyone gets five minutes to prove that they have what it takes to become part of the cast of "SNL." In that five minutes, creator, executive producer, and showrunner Lorne Michaels, as well as key members of the crew, observe an assembly of impressions and original characters, as well as some stand-up comedy, depending on who is auditioning and what their strengths are.

As many of the cast members attest in the documentary, coming up with five minutes of material that will impress the people at "SNL" is a nerve-racking endeavor, and actually performing that tiny window of comedy is even more challenging, especially since there is typically almost zero laughter from those observing. From the get-go, the pressure is on to deliver, and you get almost no confirmation of whether or not you're succeeding. It's just the first unsettling step into what has the potential to be the most stressful job any comedian will ever have (more on that in the next episode). As the episode reveals, there are plenty who never even got that opportunity, with audition reels of Jim Carrey, Jennifer Coolidge, Kevin Hart, Stephen Colbert, and more showing that even some of the most skilled comedians didn't make the cut.

But perhaps the best part of this episode is watching several of the cast members as they take a glimpse at their own auditions, many of which they're seeing for the first time. Plenty of embarrassment comes, especially for players like Amy Poehler and Bowen Yang, who can barely endure watching themselves. Meanwhile, Tracy Morgan confidently chuckles at himself while reflecting on his audition, and Heidi Gardner gets tearful after admitting that she was worried about being retroactively critical of herself.

What this episode reveals is the intense selection process that weeds out the best of the best for a very specific kind of job. Just because a comedian doesn't get "SNL" doesn't mean they won't succeed, but this episode shows that "SNL" meticulously picks the talents that will work best for this unique production, and then it's up to them to make a meal out of it.