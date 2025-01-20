Kyle Mooney's SNL Audition Boldly Used Lorne Michaels For A Punchline

Every now and then "Saturday Night Live" really surprises me with its castings. Giving Sarah Sherman (better known to the alt-comedy community as Sarah Squirm) a spot on the roster was one example, while Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett's 2013 casting remains one of the best decisions Lorne Michaels ever made.

Back in 2007, the duo launched the comedy group Good Neighbor, along with Nick Rutherford and Dave McCary, and created some of the greatest sketches ever to hit the internet for their "GoodNeighborStuff" YouTube channel. Mooney in particular embodied a sort of subversive alt-comedy brilliance that wasn't all that removed from the offbeat rebelliousness at the heart of another early 2000s comedic touchstone: "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job" — also launched in 2007. Indeed, both Mooney and "Awesome Show" star Tim Heidecker later performed as leather jacket-wearing hack comedian characters, with Mooney's Bruce Chandling eventually appearing for multiple segments on "SNL" (Heidecker's "An Evening with Tim Heidecker" is on Hulu now and is a must-watch).

Happily, during his nine-year tenure on the show, Mooney was given some scope to bring his unique humor to the forefront, even repurposing specific Good Neighbor sketches such as "Inside SoCal." But while it was great to see that sort of comedy getting some mainstream shine, it also felt a little like some of the edges had been, necessarily, sanded down. After all, unlike "Awesome Show," "SNL" is not a fringe sketch series with a devoted cult following, it's a darn cultural institution at this point, and can't be constantly indulging the alt-comedy stylings of its more avant-garde hirings.

Which is why it's interesting to learn that Mooney landed his spot on the show's roster by performing as one of his most awkward and decidedly non-mainstream characters, even using "SNL" impresario Lorne Michaels for a punchline.