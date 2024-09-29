Saturday Night Live Season 50 Premiere Limps Through Stale Bits And Wastes The Brilliant Jean Smart

"Saturday Night Live" certainly didn't kick off their milestone 50th season with a bang. However, we shouldn't really be surprised. Historically, the season premieres of "SNL" aren't great episodes, mostly because the writers and cast members are a bit rusty after having the entire summer away from the show, and they often have to cycle through some tired material that is already stale by the time it makes it in front of cameras in Studio 8H.

Unfortunately, that means "Hacks" star Jean Smart didn't get their best material, and the result was a middling episode with the sketches ranging from average to embarrassing. It's nothing to worry about, but for anyone who needed to be convinced that "SNL" still has the goods, this episode probably didn't do the trick. But that's also what makes "SNL" one of the most interesting comedy shows to watch. Anything can happen, and sometimes it's great, but you can only be so mad if the show doesn't have the goods every episode. It's a miracle the show even makes it to air every single week. Still, I can't help but wish Jean Smart got a better opportunity to shine after her Emmy win for "Hacks" a couple weeks ago.

Anyway, at the very least, "SNL" revealed some of the guest star roster that we'll see rolled out intermittently as we delve further into election season. Maya Rudolph made her triumphant return as Vice President Kamala Harris, and she was joined by a couple other "SNL" alums in the form of Andy Samberg as Harris' husband Doug Emhoff and the beloved Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden. But that's not all, because "SNL" also debuted their vice presidential candidate picks too, with cast member Bowen Yang making a surprising but satisfying debut as JD Vance, and comedian Jim Gaffigan appearing as vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (one of our picks for the role). And of course, James Austin Johnson reprised his pitch perfect impression of Donald Trump. But did that sketch need to be 13 minutes long? Probably not.

Let's dig into the highs — or at least the middles — and lows of Jean Smart's hosting debut for the 50th season premiere of "Saturday Night Live."