5 Actors We'd Love To See As Tim Walz On Saturday Night Live

Before we get to our primary picks for who should play Tim Walz on "SNL," let's talk about whether there's anybody on the current cast that could play the Vice Presidential candidate. Unfortunately, Molly Kearney probably would have been a great option to bring Walz to life, but they just left the series along with Punkie Johnson. So, is there anyone else who could fit into the part?

First, James Austin Johnson could easily pull off an impression of Walz, even if he doesn't fit the stockier physical build of Walz in real life. Makeup and wardrobe can work wonders in that department. But since he's already playing Trump, that's not likely going to happen. After all, he also has a killer Biden impression, and they let Mikey Day handle that. Speaking of which...

Mikey Day could be a possibility, though he has the same physical issues that Johnson does with the role. Plus, Day has proved that he's not the best with political impressions unless their voice is already close to his own. Day's take on Biden was supremely disappointing, and I can't see him getting the tone and sound of Walz's voice right.

Finally, even though they're not technically part of the cast, Darrell Hammond is still kicking around "SNL" as the show's announcer. Hammond has a plethora of political impressions in his history on the show, including his all-time great riffs on Bill Clinton and Al Gore, not to mention his own fantastic take on Donald Trump. There's no doubt in my mind that Hammond could pull this off, and he's at a good age to make it work without a lot of makeup required. If "SNL" wasn't in the market for stunt-casting, I'd say this was the best choice.

But at the end of the day, "SNL" has typically gone with stunt casting for these political roles in order to drum up excitement during election years, and that's probably what they're shooting for with Tim Walz. So here are our picks of who should take the role.