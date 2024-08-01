One SNL Actor Is Leaving Ahead Of The 50th Anniversary – Because The Show Made Her Miserable

This fall, "Saturday Night Live" will be embarking on its 50th season, a major milestone for the late night sketch series that will include a massive celebration in the form of a 50th anniversary primetime special in February 2025. While it was believed that all of the cast members still hanging around the show at the end of season 49 would return for the landmark season 50, at least one cast member recently revealed that they won't be back after all.

According to LateNighter, cast member Punkie Johnson will not be back for season 50 at "SNL." Johnson made the announcement rather unceremoniously during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn's Union Hall on the evening of July 31, and several audience members posted about her comments on social media afterwards. LateNighter took the initiative to reach out to Johnson on the morning of August 1, and she confirmed her departure from the series, where she's been a repertory cast member since 2022, after joining the show as a featured player for season 46 in 2021.

One Twitter user attending the show wrote, "Punkie is leaving SNL, she said this was fine to share online, so I guess twitter is the first to know. It definitely wasn't a joke either, like, she's actually gone, and she's very happy about it." However, during the show, Johnson also mentioned some troubling details as to why she ended up leaving the show, and it sounds very typical of the reputation of "SNL" behind the scenes.