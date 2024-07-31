The Great Maya Rudolph Is Returning To SNL To Play Kamala Harris

It's happening: Maya Rudolph, erstwhile queen of late night comedy, is returning to "Saturday Night Live" to play none other than Vice President (and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) Kamala Harris. The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Rudolph has been temporarily freed up as production on her Apple TV+ comedy series "Loot," scheduled for August, has been delayed.

This isn't actually the first time the comedic actor, who was on the show's main cast from 2000 to 2007, has embodied the highly meme-able politician. Rudolph most recently hosted the show in March 2021, but also played Harris in seven other appearances starting in season 45. Of course, if Harris gets elected as President in November, "Saturday Night Live" will have to either hire Rudolph for more regular appearances or opt to have a current cast member take over the role. If the latter happens, it won't be the first time. Everyone from Will Ferrell to Chris Parnell to Darrell Hammond played George W. Bush throughout his presidency, while Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and even Joe Biden have all been played by different actors depending on who's available.