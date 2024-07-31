The Great Maya Rudolph Is Returning To SNL To Play Kamala Harris
It's happening: Maya Rudolph, erstwhile queen of late night comedy, is returning to "Saturday Night Live" to play none other than Vice President (and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) Kamala Harris. The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Rudolph has been temporarily freed up as production on her Apple TV+ comedy series "Loot," scheduled for August, has been delayed.
This isn't actually the first time the comedic actor, who was on the show's main cast from 2000 to 2007, has embodied the highly meme-able politician. Rudolph most recently hosted the show in March 2021, but also played Harris in seven other appearances starting in season 45. Of course, if Harris gets elected as President in November, "Saturday Night Live" will have to either hire Rudolph for more regular appearances or opt to have a current cast member take over the role. If the latter happens, it won't be the first time. Everyone from Will Ferrell to Chris Parnell to Darrell Hammond played George W. Bush throughout his presidency, while Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and even Joe Biden have all been played by different actors depending on who's available.
SNL has a lot of news to catch up on
Still, we should treasure Rudolph's Harris while we have her. The "Bridesmaids" star is one of the most side-splittingly funny impersonators on "Saturday Night Live," whether she's taking on the characteristics of celebrated Black women like Maya Angelou, Beyonce, or Oprah Winfrey. Since leaving "SNL," Rudolph has achieved success in the film and TV business, with roles in shows like "The Good Place" and "Big Mouth" in addition to her current Apple TV vehicle. She's also popped up in movies like "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," "Luca," and "Licorice Pizza," which was directed by her husband Paul Thomas Anderson.
"Saturday Night Live" missed plenty of hubbub this summer during its off season, including the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally and President Biden's decision to step down after just one term despite previously committing to a lengthy re-election campaign. The show seems poised to make up for lost time in the fall, as its premiere will mark the historic 50th season of the NBC series. The longest-running show of its kind in American TV history has yet to announce who will head up its 50th season as host or musical guest, but it seems likely that plenty of familiar faces will return for what could be a season-long celebration, just like they did for the program's 40th birthday.
"Saturday Night Live" returns to NBC on September 28, 2024.