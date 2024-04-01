The People's Joker Review: A Bafflingly Brilliant Slice Of Satirical Anarchy

On paper, "The People's Joker" shouldn't exist, but from a genuine visionary like Vera Drew who lives every day in our real society with real people (many of whom are in positions of legislative power and influence) who believe she shouldn't exist either, this work is going to persevere and find her people regardless ... and there's nothing any of us can do to stop it. She's not a monster, she's just ahead of the curve, and the more "The People's Joker" goes on, the more it's undeniable that Drew is operating on a creative level even the most gifted auteurs could old dream of. Make no mistake, there are going to be plenty of people who are downright repelled by this film for its overtly trans subject matter, skewering of a comedic institution, intentionally low-budget visuals, or unflinching satire of all things Batman — but those naysayers would be wise to heed the advice of dr. Chase Meridian ... maybe you just haven't met the right woman.

Heath Ledger's Joker famously claimed "I believe that whatever doesn't kill you simply makes you stranger," and Drew has grabbed onto this mantra with both hands, digging in her fingernails until she breaks skin. She doesn't just intertwine layers of comic book lore into the lore of her own existence, she violently smashes them together like a frustrated toddler after being asked to shuffle the deck after losing the third game of Uno in a row. It's the cinematic equivalent of recreationally thrusting yourself into a K-hole after wading through the discourse from a bunch of whiny, petulant pissbabies about why superhero movies are all "too woke" these days, despite the studios' continuing to cater to the status quo to the detriment of storytelling.

Despite its roots in an onslaught of pop culture references. watching her navigate through it all delivers one of the most wholly unique films of the year. Vera Drew is both the unstoppable force and the immovable object, and we should all be so lucky to bear witness to her madness. The only sensible way to live in this world is without rules, and "The People's Joker" refuses to follow any of them.

/Film Rating: 8.5 out of 10