DC Gets A Trans Redux In The Trailer For Vera Drew's The People's Joker

Typically, saying you're more excited about something other than the new Lady Gaga project is fair grounds for having your queer card taken away, but an exception can be made in the case of "The People's Joker." Indeed, as intrigued as I am to watch Gaga's Harley Quinn sing and dance her way through a toxic romance with Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" (a sentence I couldn't have imagined writing after watching Phillips' original Scorsesean DC drama for the first time back in 2019), it's Vera Drew's trans-coming-of-age DC Comics superhero parody that has my current attention.

Drew, similar to her fellow trans comedienne Harper Steele (the subject of Will Ferrell's acclaimed upcoming Netflix documentary "Will & Harper"), has quietly worked on some of the more memorable and daring comedic offerings of the past decade. In addition to editing Scott Aukerman's podcast turned talk show parody "Comedy Bang! Bang!" and Sacha Baron Cohen's mockumentary-esque political satire "Who is America?", Drew also edited the standup comedy special "An Evening with Tim Heidecker" and multiple episodes of Tim Robinson's exquisitely absurd sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave." Now, with "The People's Joker," she's trying her hand at feature directing for the first time after helming shows like "Tim and Eric Qu?z Game" and the Heidecker-hosted web series and podcast "On Cinema."

