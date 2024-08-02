Saturday Night Live Just Lost Its First (And Only) Nonbinary Cast Member

Before the milestone 50th season of "Saturday Night Live" begins, it seems like the late night sketch series is having trouble holding onto its most diverse cast members. Hot on the heels of the departure of comedian Punkie Johnson, the show's first openly queer Black woman to ever be in the cast, Molly Kearney has officially announced that they're leaving "SNL." Kearney became the show's first nonbinary cast member, joining the series at the beginning of season 48 along with Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, Kearney accompanied several photos from behind the scenes of "SNL" with this sentiment:

Y'all that's a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON'T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST. Special shout out to my day 1 crew [Marcello Hernandez], [Devon Walker] and [Michael Longfellow]. Head up and heart out! Harold forever!!!!!

One of the photos appears to show Kearney in a sketch that never made it to air, featuring host Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear") conducting interviews on a school bus. There's so much from behind the scenes of the show that we don't get to see! But what we got to see from Molly was a promising comedic performer who, like Punkie Johnson, had a challenging time finding a niche at "SNL" that would allow them to thrive.