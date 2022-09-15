Meet The Four New Saturday Night Live Season 48 Cast Members

At the end of the 47th season of "Saturday Night Live" this past spring, the late-night sketch comedy show lost a quartet of comedians who decided to leave the series. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson all bid farewell to the series in the season finale, but the departures didn't end there. Just a couple weeks ago, leading up to the 48th season premiere of "SNL," it was announced that repertory cast members Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor would also be departing the show after six years, along with featured player Aristotle Athari, who lasted just a single season on the series.

All those cast members moving on from "SNL" left plenty of gaps to fill, even in an ensemble that's still pretty sizeable, but executive producer Lorne Michaels has some new blood who will be joining the cast as the latest round of featured players. Who are they? Let's meet each of them below.