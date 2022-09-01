Saturday Night Live Loses Three More Cast Members Before Season 48 Begins

Both Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor have been at "SNL" for six years now. They started as featured players in 2016, and after two years, they were promoted to regulars. Staying on the show for six years is quite an achievement, and it's actually on the longer side of a typical cast member's tenure.

Villaseñor never really made a breakthrough with any original characters — she's especially known for being a chameleon, impersonating the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Owen Wilson, and Lady Gaga. However, while she's not really known for her original characters, here's one from last season that was rather hilarious:

Meanwhile, Moffat was able to get some original recurring characters off the ground, such as The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat and film critic Terry Fink. But he's also done a fair share of impressions, including President Joe Biden, Hugh Grant, Chris Hemsworth, and the bowtied troll wearing human skin known as Tucker Carlson. But perhaps his best "impression" is that of Donald Trump's dimwitted son Eric Trump alongside Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., an exaggerated take on the douchebros that was always good for a laugh

So why are they leaving? Well, for Moffat, it seems like his career is expanding, and it's just time for him to move on. He'll soon be seen in the "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence's upcoming Apple TV+ series "Bad Monkey" alongside Vince Vaughn, and he has several film roles coming up as well.

As for Villaseñor, she doesn't have any upcoming TV shows or movies that we're aware of yet, though she's meant to appear in a couple of upcoming shorts. In this case, it seems like Villaseñor feels like she's accomplished everything she can at "SNL," and she might have been disappointed with the lack of screen time in the sketch series. After all, she was rather honest and open on social media earlier this year about how "SNL" had been utilizing her on the series. So maybe it was just time for her to move on and take her career elsewhere.