Heidi Gardner Will Never Shake That Viral Moment From SNL's Beavis & Butt-Head Sketch

This past weekend, Ryan Gosling hosted a spectacular episode of "Saturday Night Live." There wasn't a single bad sketch among the bunch that debuted on the staple late-night comedy series, but there was one clear standout that had pretty much everyone involved breaking.

During a News Nation panel about artificial intelligence featuring Kenan Thompson as an expert on the subject being interviewed by Heidi Gardner, a distraction emerges in the audience in the form of two young men who happen to look uncannily like live-action versions of the animated characters Beavis and Butt-Head, from Mike Judge's comedy series of the same name. If you need a refresher or you missed the sketch over the weekend, take a look below:

Gosling appeared as Beavis, complete with an elongated, prosthetic nose and a big blonde pompadour haircut. After he's moved to avoid any more distraction, he's replaced with Mikey Day as Butt-Head, complete with an upturned upper lip, braces, and a furrowed brow. While Gosling and Day had trouble keeping straight faces when the two eventually ended up sitting next to each other in the audience, the entire cast in this sketch was snickering at the mere sight of them in full Beavis and Butt-Head makeup and wardrobe.

However, it was Gardner who broke the most during the sketch. This was surprising, not only because Gardner almost never breaks during sketches, but also because she simply couldn't shake the laughter, and she struggled to compose herself as the sketch went on. It was a pivotal moment in the sketch that helped it go viral the morning after the show aired, and Gardner quickly followed it up by talking about how this hilarious moment played out. While it might have seemed like Gardner was seeing Gosling and Day in full makeup for the first time during the live show, she had already seen them during dress rehearsal, which makes her breaking during the sketch even more unexpected.