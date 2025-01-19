Bill Murray And Chevy Chase Got Into A Physical Fight During SNL

The late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. With five decades of television history behind "SNL," it should come as no surprise that there has been plenty of drama behind the scenes. Aside from all the chaos depicted in Jason Reitman's movie "Saturday Night," depicting the evening of the show's premiere back in October 1975, the early seasons of "SNL" sparked a lot of tension backstage, especially when the series became a hit, and previously unknown comedians started becoming famous.

Chevy Chase was the first and biggest benefactor of the success of "SNL" right out of the gate, largely because, as the host of the news satire Weekend Update segment, he was the only one saying his name on the show on a regular basis ("I'm Chevy Chase, and you're not" was his sign-off at the desk). As has been recounted by many who worked at "SNL," Chase's newfound fame did not sit well with fellow cast member John Belushi, who resented Chase's quick rise, especially when he left the show to kick off a career in movies. This was not only because Belushi wanted to become the star of the show himself (despite almost refusing to sign an "SNL" contract at one point), but also because it pushed everyone else to the side in what was inherently an ensemble effort. The rest of the cast and crew weren't pleased with his attitude in the aftermath either.

Chase left "SNL" during season 2, and season 3 brought in Bill Murray, who was constantly referred to as "the new Chevy," much to the chagrin of both comedians. So there was already some built-in tension when Chase returned to "SNL" to host the 11th episode of the third season in February 1978. That tension was fomented by none other than John Belushi, though Chase's reputation after leaving the show didn't do him any favors. The result was a fight that erupted between Murray and Chase just before the show went to air.