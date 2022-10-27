Melissa Villaseñor Reveals Why She Left Saturday Night Live

The traditional hiatus between seasons of "Saturday Night Live" is usually when announcements of cast member retirements take place, but the break between season 47 and season 48 saw a mass exodus, with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, and Melissa Villaseñor all announcing their departure. The latter had been a part of the show for six seasons and seemed to finally be finding her place on the prolific sketch series, and many believed she would be heading toward a star-player role in the wake of McKinnon and co's absence. When Villaseñor was announced to be leaving, the rumor mill immediately began circulating, with many implying there was something nefarious going on behind the scenes at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to inspire so many exits.

However, in the most recent episode of the Daily Beast podcast "The Last Laugh" with Matt Wilstein, Melissa Villaseñor joined to talk about her comedy career, her book, "Whoops ...I'm Awesome," and to set the record straight on why she decided to say goodbye to "Saturday Night Live." Villaseñor had an unconventional journey to "SNL," having skyrocketed into public consciousness after auditioning for "America's Got Talent" as a comedian and impressionist. Villaseñor was one of the first "SNL" cast members to get on Lorne Michaels' radar as a viral sensation, a status she shares with much of the new season 48 cast. "SNL" was a dream come true for Villaseñor, so why did she leave? Well, as she tells it, it all came down to prioritizing her mental health and setting necessary boundaries for her sanity.