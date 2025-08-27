Why Emil Wakim Left SNL

Not every new cast member at "Saturday Night Live" ends up making waves like John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Kristin Wiig, or Will Ferrell. For every big star that comes through the doors of Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza and makes a name for themselves on the late night sketch show, there are a few that only spend a season or two on the series before heading off in another direction. Now, we have one more cast member to add to the latter category.

After one season at "SNL," featured player Emil Wakim will not be returning to the show for season 51. Like Devon Walker's recent departure from the series, Wakim announced the news himself in a post on Instagram, and the decision was not his own. The comedian wrote: