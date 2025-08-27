Why Emil Wakim Left SNL
Not every new cast member at "Saturday Night Live" ends up making waves like John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Kristin Wiig, or Will Ferrell. For every big star that comes through the doors of Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza and makes a name for themselves on the late night sketch show, there are a few that only spend a season or two on the series before heading off in another direction. Now, we have one more cast member to add to the latter category.
After one season at "SNL," featured player Emil Wakim will not be returning to the show for season 51. Like Devon Walker's recent departure from the series, Wakim announced the news himself in a post on Instagram, and the decision was not his own. The comedian wrote:
I won't be returning to "SNL" next year. It was a gut punch of a call to get, but I'm so grateful for my time there. I was at Six Flags celebrating my friend's 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park and stared out across Daffy Duck Lake thinking about life.
Every time I scanned into the building, I would think how insane it is to get to work there. It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life, and I will miss it dearly, and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. Thank [you] to Lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life.
I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in, and I'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. Here's to making more art without compromise.
Emil Wakim had some standout moments, but maybe not enough among a large cast
Like many featured "SNL" players before him, Emil Wakim struggled to make a big impression as a cast member in his debut season. Most of his standout moments came at the Weekend Update desk, like this bit about American patriotism, where he makes some pretty bold punchlines at the expense of our current culture:
But beyond those instances, Emil Wakim wasn't exactly filling any practical roles among the "SNL" ensemble. Wakim didn't have any standout impressions or original characters, and that's a must for any cast member to thrive on the show. That's especially true when you have such a big roster, even though it's likely to dwindle when the cast for the upcoming 51st season is finalized. At the same time, Wakim seemed like he was just starting to get his feet wet and maybe deserved a little more time to cook.
Previously, it was believed that showrunner Lorne Michaels was keeping most of the show's cast intact until the landmark 50th season, and then "SNL" was going to undergo some kind of overhaul. Just last week, Michaels spoke with Puck about the upcoming season and said there would be news about a "shake-up" happening at "SNL" very soon. Michaels didn't want to do anything drastic with the cast for season 50, so as not to take the focus off the celebratory season, but now, he feels "the pressure to reinvent."
We'll have to wait and see what that means, but either way, we'll miss Emil Wakim on "SNL."