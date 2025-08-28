Why Michael Longfellow Left SNL

Another ones bites the dust. After Devon Walker confirmed his departure and Emil Wakim was asked to leave "Saturday Night Live" ahead of the upcoming premiere of the 51st season on October 4, another cast member has fallen off the roster.

Deadline has learned that Michael Longfellow is the latest cast member to depart the show. It's not clear whether Longfellow left of his own accord or if he was not asked back for the season, but it's another part of the promised "shake-up" that showrunner Lorne Michaels teased last week to Puck.

This is a rather surprising move, as Longfellow joined "SNL" as a featured player in season 48 and actually got promoted to the main cast for season 50. Longfellow has actually been one of the more impressive recent additions to the cast, and having him leave the show means that Michaels is likely trying to trim down the roster to the bare essentials.

Funnily enough, Longfellow actually joked about not being in the show much throughout season 50, which was pretty stacked due to a large cast and the frequent appearance of legacy guest stars as hosts, in honor of the show's landmark 50th season. During a Weekend Update appearance, Longfellow noted:

"I work like 12 hours a week. When you love your job, it never feels like work. No, I'm just not in that much stuff this season. It's fine, I walk around, they don't really keep tabs on your whereabouts here."

Sadly, "SNL" knew his whereabouts, and they will no longer be at Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

What makes this particularly surprising is that Late Nighter recently reported that Longfellow actually did a screen test back in May as a potential Weekend Update anchor replacement, indicating we might not see Colin Jost and Michael Che back for the regular segment this season. Perhaps this is the reason Longfellow won't be coming back to the show.