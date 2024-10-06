Nate Bargatze Makes A Triumphant Return To Saturday Night Live With George Washington & More

The good news is pretty much the entire episode was great. While the cold open continued to stumble through some political satire, the respective returns of Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, and Dana Carvey as Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden (respectively) helped make it more fun than it otherwise might have been. Thankfully, this sketch was just under nine minutes, so they took a shorter route than the season premiere cold open. But at the same time, this sketch felt clumsier and lacked bite. In particular, the presence of Joe Biden feels forced, but that shortcoming is lessened by the fact that Carvey is simply great in the role. At least we only have to worry about this for a couple more weeks.

As for the rest of the episode, let's hit some highlights.

Washington's Dream 2 – After Nate Bargatze's turn as George Washington in his hosting debut resulted in the best sketch of that episode, it only makes sense for him to reprise the role with a different spin on the sketch's original premise. This time, rather than focusing on the silliness of the United States' units of measurement and whatnot, they hone in on some of the strangeness and irregularities in the English language. For example, we have both donuts and doughnuts, hamburgers are not made of ham, and we have a different word to describe the number 12, but no other number gets the special treatment. It's not quite as good as the first time out, but there's a plethora of material to keep this premise alive for whenever Bargatze comes back to host again.

Sabado Gigante – Now a fully-fledged cast member, Marcello Hernandez gets a chance to shine in this riff on the Spanish-language variety show "Sabado Gigante." If you've never watched Mexican television shows, believe me when I say that they are every bit as weird and random as this. We've seen a similar approach to this kind of parody on "SNL" before, with Fred Armisen in Showbiz Grande Explosion sketches. But the presence of Bargatze as the clueless white guy, who doesn't speak Spanish very well and doesn't really have any idea what's going on, adds something else to the equation with hilarious results.

Golf Tournament – Perhaps the impressive thing about this sketch, and one of the key reasons that it plays so funny, is how it's shot. I don't know if sketch director Tim Wilkime was responsible for the meticulous lensing, but this short managed to perfectly capture the look and feel of golf tournaments when they're broadcast on television. From the distant, documentary-esque camera angles to that live sports look of network television, this was masterfully shot. On top of that, the sight gags and continued accidental cruelty to animals was perfectly timed. That snapping turtle could have looked a little better when it went belly up, but I'm sure getting the turtle to do that wasn't easy for whoever created the prop. It certainly didn't take away from how funny the sketch was.

Water Park – I can't believe it took this long for "SNL" to pair the dry Michael Longfellow with Nate Bargatze. Both have such spectacular deadpan delivery styles, and this sketch makes outstanding use of them both. When a man dies at the top of the waterslide, the medics have to take the body all the way down the stairs leading up to the slide ... unless of course there was an easier way that no one had any problems about. The way Bargatze and Longfellow react to the conversation and feign the inspired development of the alternate body-moving option is where the biggest laughs lie, and the protest by one of the lifeguards (Jane Wickline) next to her more practical co-worker (Devon Walker) only makes it that much better. It's just a shame we didn't actually get to see that body go down the slide.

Coach Alan – If there was a "worst" sketch of the night, it would have been this one. But honestly, this sketch is actually decent. It's a one-note joke that goes the whole way through, but it's still a solid sketch. I'm not sure it's the best sketch to end the episode on, especially when you have the return of The Lonely Island unfolding just before this one, but I wouldn't be surprised if Lorne Michaels didn't want people to mistakenly tune out and think the episode was over before the fake rap group made their return. Speaking of which...