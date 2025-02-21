The 15 Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows To Watch Right Now
The best binge-worthy shows don't necessarily need to be the best TV shows of all time. Yes, there might be some overlap in places, but being binge-worthy means that the series is addictive to the point in which it hooks the viewer from beginning to end. "The Sopranos," for instance, stands out as an incredible piece of television — a strong contender for the G.O.A.T. — though it gets heavy at times and doesn't exactly lend itself to being watched in a single sitting or two.
For this list of the most binge-worthy TV shows, only series that have officially ended were considered. The reasoning is that you should have the entire show available to steamroll through rather than have to sit and wait for further seasons. Hence why a number of popular ongoing programs didn't make the cut at the time of writing, but they could be included in the future.
With that said, let's look at all the best binge-worthy shows to add to your watchlist. Be prepared to kiss your social life goodbye for the next few weeks.
Breaking Bad
"Breaking Bad" sounds like a story you read in the paper: After a dire cancer diagnosis, unassuming high school teacher Walter White starts manufacturing and selling drugs with his former student Jesse Pinkman, who has heart and soul but lacks direction in life. It doesn't take too long for them to get caught up in the cartel business and find themselves crossing new boundaries of morality they never could have imagined. Everyone knows that due to the nature of what they're doing, Walt and Jesse aren't going to walk away from this and ride off into the sunset without consequence.
Since Walt is new to the criminal world, and Jesse isn't exactly a kingpin either, "Breaking Bad" grips the audience with the possibility that they may be caught at any minute — either by the police, family, friends, or, even worse, the drug bosses. The drama glues the audience to the screen, as the danger levels escalate with each passing episode. Don't be surprised to breeze through the show's 62 episodes and feel the heart pumping like you just completed a marathon.
Succession
"Succession" is here for a good time — not a long time. Consisting of four seasons, the show invites the audience to dive right in, get more than your share of the family politics, and realize that the Roys are the worst people on Earth who deserve every bad thing they get in life. That said, every viewer develops a secret favorite they root for, as the Roys scramble for power and control of the family's media empire Waystar RoyCo. Do any of them deserve it, though? That's a discussion for another time.
The drama with some standout moments of comedy features outstanding performances from the likes of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook, but true fans know the real MVP of the show is Kieran Culkin, who has now officially surpassed his older brother Macaulay as the Incredible Culk. Culkin's character, Roman Roy, says and does the wildest things on the show, so if anything, just watch "Succession" to see how he fares in this treacherous world where family isn't anyone's favorite f-word.
Suits
If all dogs go to Heaven, where do lawyers go? "Suits" doesn't give a conclusive answer, but it provides enough procedural legal drama to make it one of the best binge-worthy shows around. It's a familiar setup: There's a big case, the attorneys bicker among themselves about what to do, they nearly lose the case because of in-fighting or an unexpected spanner in the works, but they pull off a win at the end of the day. Throw in a few moments of levity, non-HR-approved flirting among colleagues, duplicity among friends, Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter wearing suits that cost more than a small country's GDP — and there are nine seasons for you!
"Suits" follows a simple formula that makes it an easily digestible show that's never too intense on the brain or requires too much from the audience. It's a snug series that's great to have on in the background or to rewatch from time to time. On a side note, has anyone figured out how to get that theme song out of their head yet? Too much "Greenback Boogie" before bedtime makes Jack an insomniac.
Cobra Kai
Set decades after "The Karate Kid" franchise swept us off our feet (by sweeping the leg, of course), the follow-up series "Cobra Kai" continues the martial arts mayhem. The show centers around Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence as middle-aged adults and how their lives took different paths after they fought at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Karate re-enters their daily activities, as Johnny decides to restart the Cobra Kai dojo and teach the next generation of fighters, while Daniel tries to impart the wisdoms of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, to anyone willing to listen.
With most of the episodes running for 30 minutes or less, "Cobra Kai" shows no mercy when it comes to keeping it lean and mean on the storytelling front. Most importantly, the series never takes itself too seriously, understanding how decades-long karate beef is silly and humorous in the grand context of life. Even though "Cobra Kai" never dies, it doesn't overstay its welcome, knowing how to make like a ninja and disappear after six glorious seasons of redemption, revenge, and reflection.
Kim's Convenience
Due to the sheer amount of sitcoms released on a regular basis, it's not unusual for people to miss out on the really good ones that might not have the marketing power and network backing of their brethren. Take "Kim's Convenience" as a prime example. The show follows Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Mr. Kim and his Korean-Canadian family who run a convenience store in Toronto. There's an underlying sweetness to the sitcom as the family finds themselves in a series of madcap laugh-out-loud situations, but never short on heart and kindness for each other and their neighbors.
"Kim's Convenience" ran for five seasons, but it deserved a lengthier stint and much more recognition from the mainstream media. While shows like "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory" practically threatened to hold everyone's family hostage if we didn't laugh at their half-hearted jokes by their final seasons, "Kim's Convenience" keeps its sense of humor sharp and steady. Seriously, don't sleep on this underrated and binge-worthy sitcom.
Game of Thrones
It's possible to write a book about everything wrong with the final season of "Game of Thrones," but up until that point, the fantasy show transcended being just a popular series — it was a pop culture event. Fans couldn't get enough of the battle for the Iron Throne, dragons burning up cities, zombified ice people, and betting over who dies next in the dead pool. For eight seasons, the show dominated pop culture discussions — from the internet to the watercooler at work.
Now, even though a lot of the "Game of Thrones" success relied on the fact that people debated about what would happen next on an episodic weekly basis, the series still holds strong binge-worthy qualities. That's mostly because it possesses the right mix of engaging storytelling, great characters, and more bloodshed than a "Rambo" movie. Sure, a rewatch won't leave a viewer surprised at the unexpected deaths and narrative twists, but there's more than enough to revisit and appreciate from time to time.
Hannibal
Imagine trying to follow Anthony Hopkins' portrayal as Hannibal Lecter, a man who loves his fava beans, chianti, and human flesh. Yet Mads Mikkelsen's performance as the cerebral cannibal in Bryan Fuller's "Hannibal" might be the best version yet. Not only does he unsettle and beguile in equal measure, but the rest of the cast also sizzle like a steak on the grill.
What's most impressive about "Hannibal" is how it stands out as an artsy series that isn't afraid to step outside of the bounds of traditional network television. The show finds a way to claw at the nerves through its combination of violent imagery and intelligent writing that plants seeds of horror and fear in the viewer's mind. It leaves a creepy and chilling feeling that haunts the audience long after the credits roll. Good thing that "Hannibal" is only three-seasons long, since it makes it far easier to power through the show before you start worrying that everyone wants to take a bite out of your thigh — and not in a good way.
Kingdom
Everyone knows Frank Grillo for his work in the action genre (and the fantastic hair on his head), but there's one of his projects that a lot of people slept on: "Kingdom." The drama series sees Grillo star as Alvey Kulina who runs an MMA gym and trains fighters, including his own sons, Jay and Nate. While the focus centers around the world of MMA and fighting, the characters face the greatest battle of them all: The one within.
There were three seasons of "Kingdom" produced, and the show doesn't meander or rely on too many filler episodes, so it's perfect to binge over a single weekend. The series also wraps up conclusively, but brace yourself for impact: It doesn't end on the happiest note possible. In a way, it metaphorically represents life and that Rocky Balboa quote: "You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."
Mad Men
The world of advertising is full of snakes, creative disputes, and long hours — then there's still the bad side to it too. "Mad Men" takes the viewer back to the '60s — a glorious time in the advertising industry where the money flowed, but so did the debauchery and overinflated egos. The show also coincides with American society's cultural transition from the '60s to the '70s, as the on-screen characters evolve with the changes around them.
Across seven seasons, "Mad Men" is never short on the drama — whether it's Don Draper's philandering ways threatening to catch up with him or how Peggy Olson fights tooth and nail to be recognized for her talent. With an all-star cast (featuring the likes of Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, and January Jones) and an endless array of awards including Emmys and Golden Globes rewarding it for its excellence, this series doesn't just ask you to binge it — it demands it.
The Office
No one likes to be reminded about work, with all the internal office politics, cheap coffee, uncomfortable chairs, and annoying co-workers who jostle to see who can lick the manager's boots first in an effort to become the assistant to the regional manager. However, "The Office" succeeds in pointing out the hilarity of the workplace dynamics, as well as the genuine relationships that are forged by colleagues who serve in the same platoon.
What makes the sitcom special is how the gags stand the test of time. Whether it's watching Jim Halpert's meticulously crafted pranks on Dwight Schrute, or Michael Scott figuring out new and innovative ways to distract his employees from actual work, the show never gets old. In fact, it's almost impossible to nail down the funniest moments in "The Office," since there's so many rock-solid candidates (that's what she said). Unsurprisingly, viewers sail through all nine seasons in no time — with the majority likely to start over as soon as it's done. It's just that insatiable.
Lucifer
For many television connoisseurs, they see procedural TV as the devil's work, deeming it formulaic and lacking substance. But what about procedural TV starring the fallen angel himself? Hell yeah! While "Lucifer" departs drastically from the edgier character introduced in "The Sandman" comic book series, Tom Ellis turns Mr. Morningstar into a captivating and charismatic lead whom no one can get enough of.
Funnily enough, "Lucifer" was cancelled by Fox after season 3, but Netflix picked up the show for a further three seasons, much to the delight of Lucifans around the globe. Despite the change in who signs the checks, what remains the same throughout is the addictive nature of the show, because you simply want to see more of Lucifer and friends in their supernatural adventures. Also, Lucifer doesn't mind if his show turns into a "Netflix and chill" type of deal, since that's something he would do too.
Friends
What is it about "Friends" that still makes it one of the most talked-about sitcoms in the world? Is it the magic and hilarity of the Sensational Six — Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc)? Is it the smart and quirky writing about adult friendships? Actually, it's a bit of everything, but the main reason for its popularity is how it's become "the comfort food of television," as NBC News dubbed it. Heck, even at /Film, "Friends" was one of our quarantine streams and comfort watches during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's also one of the best sitcoms of all time.
No matter when, no matter why, there's never a bad time to watch "Friends." Resultantly, it's become one of the best binge-worthy TV shows. Think about it: How many times have you scrolled through a streaming platform looking for something new to watch only for you to go back to the home screen and press play on "Friends" for what's likely the millionth time?
Sons of Anarchy
In "Sons of Anarchy," the motorcycle gang SAMCRO are tough-as-nails and ruthless outlaws, running guns and living the thug life among their brotherhood. For Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller, he struggles to reconcile his life on two wheels with who he wants to be at home: A better man. The turmoil tears him apart from the inside out, taking him on a path that ultimately leads to self-destruction.
When it comes to action and drama, "Sons of Anarchy" knows how to honk for attention. It's far from predictable, as the show chooses shock over safety, never being afraid to kill its darlings to make a point that no character is promised tomorrow. The seventh and final season, in particular, pulls out all the knives to tear out everyone's hearts and prove that a life of crime comes with consequences. That said, it's best to remember that "Sons of Anarchy" is all about the journey, not the destination, and the Kurt Sutter-created series takes the audience on a wild and unforgettable ride. The best part? If someone enjoys binge-watching "Sons of Anarchy," there's also the equally good spin-off, "Mayans M.C."
Batman: The Animated Series
As much as comic books are cool, there's one thing that no one can dispute: They're convoluted. Fans require maps and encyclopedias to make sense of where everything and everyone fits in. What makes "Batman: The Animated Series" so special is how it takes decades of storytelling, unravels and packages it into an easily understandable show. By doing so, it becomes the definitive piece of Batman media, serving as the one-stop-shop where fans can get a crash course in the Dark Knight's lore.
The voice acting (including the late, great Kevin Conroy as Batman) and animation still hold up over three decades after its release, while the storytelling never feels like it panders to children. In fact, there are a number of episodes that tug on the heartstrings and remind us that even though Gotham City is the garbage dump of humanity, there's still hope — and his name is Batman. Once you start this show, it becomes impossible to stop, and it's no surprise that "Batman: The Animated Series" has been voted the best superhero TV show of all time, according to IMDb.
Gossip Girl
In terms of hooks, "Gossip Girl" nails it from the first episode. There's a mysterious blogger on the loose who posts all the inside scoops and gossip about the Upper East Side's scandals — and no, it isn't Perez Hilton or Just Jared. So, who is it? That's a question that lingers over six seasons and is only revealed at the end.
The identity of Gossip Girl aside, there's a lot to appreciate about this teen show — from the on-trend fashion sense of its characters, the symbiotic chemistry between the cast (featuring stars such as Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Leighton Meester) to its unerring commitment to live up to all the salacious melodrama and pure storyline nonsense. "Gossip Girl" laughs in the face of anyone who says it jumps the shark or is too unrealistic, because it believes in the premise of go big or go home — and no one in the Upper East Side likes to stick around the house for too long. It's for these reasons that it's also one of the best binge-worthy shows around.