Cobra Kai Never Dies, But It Will End With Season 6

While "Cobra Kai" doesn't have a season 6 return date set, Netflix just shared an official announcement teaser that highlights some of the show's most epic moments to date. The official statement shared by Schlossberg also promises plenty of excitement in the last season. "Get ready for one final round and lots of big surprises along the way," Schlossberg wrote in his caption accompanying the statement, and I know I'm not the only one praying that "big surprises" mean an Andrew Garfield guest appearance.

Schlossberg, Hurwitz, and Heald also hint that there's still more to explore in the "Cobra Kai" universe, even if the series is set to come to an end. "While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger," they write. "This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more 'Karate Kid' stories with you down the line." The co-creators have long-since hinted that they'll be continuing this world beyond "Cobra Kai." In an interview with /Film back in 2020, they said they have "at least five" ideas for spinoffs, with Hurwitz noting: "some of them are untraditional. Some of them are unlike any kind of spin-off you've ever seen before."

Regardless of what stories they choose to tell next, it's clear that the team behind "Cobra Kai" is extremely grateful for the chance to bring this action-packed series to life year after year. "We've never once taken this opportunity for granted," the wrote in today's statement, thanking the cast and fans."

Cobra Kai" season 6 will premiere on Netflix, but its release date is still to be announced.