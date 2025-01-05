The Best Superhero TV Show Of All Time, According To IMDb

What's the best superhero TV show? Satirical gorefest "The Boys" has been a smash hit, and in 2024, Marvel Studios released one of its best projects ever with "X-Men '97." But for a lot of other geeks, the answer to this question is still one of the classics.

For as much stock as you can put in IMDb, the site's list of highest user-rated TV shows puts "Batman: The Animated Series" in 24th place. With a rating of 9/10, it's the highest ranking superhero program on the list. "Batman" is also the sixth-highest ranking animated series after "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (which also featured Mark Hamill voicing a super-villain), "Bluey," "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," "Rick and Morty," and "Attack on Titan." (Meanwhile, the season 1 finale of Viking anime "Vinland Saga" is the highest-rated animated TV episode on IMDb.)

Created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, "Batman: The Animated Series" debuted in 1992 and ran for 85 episodes. (Or 109, if you count "The New Batman Adventures.") The show spawned a whole DC Animated Universe, and its spin-off film, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," is likewise a classic in its own right.

The newest Batman cartoon, itself created by Timm and titled "Batman: Caped Crusader," uses a similar style and storytelling approach as "The Animated Series" but with updated character designs and a 1940s setting. So, why is a mere children's cartoon like "Batman: The Animated Series" still revered more than 30 years later? Is it just in the right phase of the nostalgia cycle? Sure, that's part of it, but it also has quality craftsmanship that's rare in superhero cartoons made before or since.

In the behind-the-scenes book "Batman: Animated," Timm writes reveals the secret to the show's sucess: "There are no weak links in our chain," meaning the series' writers (from producer Alan Burnett and the prolific Paul Dini to guest writers), animators, voice cast, composer Shirley Walker, voice director Andrea Romano, et al. were all at the top of the game to save "Batman" from being "just another mediocre cartoon."

These creatives had passion for the material (but also self-awareness) and strived to make a mature Batman cartoon when no such thing had previously existed. "Batman: The Animated Series" took as much influence from film noir as it did from Adam West, yet never forgot its target audience even during the heavier episodes. The show was serious, but not try hard self-serious like some lesser "Batman" projects. That perfect balance made a near-perfect series.