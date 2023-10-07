Batman: The Animated Series Recruited A B-Movie Legend For Scarecrow's Redesign

The Scarecrow, aka Dr. Jonathan Crane, is my favorite Batman villain. I've always been drawn to his eponymous motif, his horror-twinged stories, and how he contests Batman for the title "The Master of Fear." Hence, though "Batman: The Animated Series" holds a special place in my heart, I've always been disappointed that Scarecrow wasn't an A-list player.

Crane is the antagonist in only three episodes and in each one is mostly an obstacle for Batman to develop against. In his villainous debut, "Nothing to Fear," Batman is dosed with Scarecrow's Fear Toxin and haunted by an apparition of his father, leading to the Dark Knight's most famous line. In "Dreams in Darkness," the Fear Toxin drives Batman temporarily insane and he's locked in Arkham Asylum. He must escape both his physical and mental prison before Scarecrow can poison Gotham City.

"Batman: The Animated Series" has many superlative takes on villains; Mark Hamill's Joker needs no introduction, while the show invented Harley Quinn and reinvented Mr. Freeze. Clayface, Poison Ivy, and Two-Face all had stirring characterization, but Scarecrow was left in the dust — until season 4.

That season, relaunched as "The New Batman Adventures," featured a revised art style with updated character designs. The crew used this chance to give Scarecrow his due, with a new look and a new voice: that of Jeffrey Combs.