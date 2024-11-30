The Best Anime Episode Ever, According To IMDB

"Vinland Saga" adapts the original manga of the same name by Makoto Yukimura. The story has an unusual setting for both a manga and an anime: Viking-era Europe. The main character is Thorfinn, an Icelandic boy who sees his pacifist father Thors murdered by pirates. The vengeful Thorfinn joins the pirates and dedicates himself to killing their leader, Askeladd.

Thorfinn thus becomes a coldhearted Viking, the kind that Thors never wanted his son to be. Ironically, Thorfinn is more of a son to the man he wants to kill. Yet, despite appearances, Askeladd (who is half-Welsh and the son of a former slave) has little love for the Vikings either.

The story's third lead is Prince Canute of Denmark, future king of the North Sea Empire who is destined to be known as "Canute the Great" in the annals of history. This Canute is a fragile and effeminate boy disdained by his Viking father, King Sweyn. Askeladd, though, sees Canute as clay ripe for molding into a worthy king.

"End of the Prologue" goes like this. Sweyn gives Askeladd a choice: kill Canute, or the Vikings will invade Wales. Askeladd instead decapitates Sweyn, and so Canute — understanding what Askeladd has done and silently thanking him — stabs him to cement his place on the throne. Thorfinn holds Askeladd as he dies, screaming at him not to go before Thorfinn can kill him himself. Askeladd tells Thorfinn that he'll have to move on now; instead of chasing after him, Thorfinn should strive to become a man who would make his father proud. It's a perfectly-acted scene no matter which dub you watch "Vinland Saga" in.

Askeladd's time in this saga comes full-circle. His first major act in the story was killing Thors; he hated having to do it, because he respected the man's idealism, but he still did it. Thors refused to either take a life or surrender his son's, so he gave his own. Askeladd steps into Thors' shoes, giving his life for something greater than himself and dying at the hands of a man who admires him. Both deaths leave Thorfinn fatherless.

The "Vinland Saga" anime makes some changes to the manga's pacing that improve flow and characterization. The manga opens with Thorfinn and Askeladd, but the anime is told chronologically. Episode 5, "The Troll's Son," shows the real beginning of Thorfinn and Askeladd's relationship. Thorfinn, not even old enough to swing a sword, demands Askeladd duel him, so the Viking makes a "promise between warriors" that they'll duel if Thorfinn can prove himself. It's an episode so filled with important moments it's hard to believe none of them are in the manga.