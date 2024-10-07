9 Best Episodes Of Code Geass, Ranked

This post contains spoilers for "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion" and "R2."

Whenever someone asks for beginner-level anime recommendations, "Code Geass" almost always makes the list. The reasons behind this unanimous recommendation are simple: the story spans over two digestible seasons, incorporates the best aspects of psychological strategy and mech-focused action, and features complex, nuanced characters with believable motivations. More importantly, "Code Geass" makes us root for an antihero who hides behind layers of carefully constructed masks and is willing to go to any lengths to win a high-stakes game determining the outcome of a nation torn asunder by war.

Geopolitics plays a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of everyone's lives here, as the world — which is set in an alternate timeline — is divided into three superpowers wrestling for ultimate control. There's the monarchical Holy Britannian Empire, simply known as Britannia, the Chinese Federation that oversees most parts of Asia, and the Europa United, which controls parts of Europe and Africa. After Britannia champions a deadly weapon known as the Autonomous Armored Knight/Knightmare Frame, they use it to take over Japan and strip the citizens of their rights. Now assimilated under the Holy Britannian Empire, Japan is renamed Area 11, where every citizen is reduced to a non-entity existing to serve their colonizer's bidding.

This is quite an extensive setting, but things get even more complicated when we are introduced to friends Lelouch and Suzaku, who are seen witnessing Japan's invasion as kids. Although Suzaku seems a bit detached, Lelouch seems determined to obliterate Britannia someday, and the eventual reveal behind these disparate reactions gets the gears of this riveting story going. I will be ranking the best episodes from both seasons of "Code Geass" in terms of how impactful they feel from the perspective of narrative and character development, along with some really cool moments that helped define the look and tone of the anime series. However, I will not be including "Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture," as it takes place after the events of the companion films and is still ongoing at the time of writing.

Without further ado, let us dive into some of the best episodes from this unforgettable anime.