How A Classic Anime's New Season Echoes Star Wars: The Force Awakens

A trend that arose in Hollywood during the 2010s was the "legacy sequel," which has led to some not-so great results. A legacy sequel is a sequel made long after the previous film that acknowledges the passage of that time. If old characters/actors return, they'll have aged into a mentor for younger leads who fill the character archetypes of the original film.

In his 2019 New York Times Op-ed, "I Said Marvel Movies Aren't Cinema. Let Me Explain," director Martin Scorsese said the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe "are sequels in name but they are remakes in spirit." So are legacy sequels.

Some of the last decade's legacy sequels include "Terminator: Dark Fate," David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy and subsequent "The Exorcist: Believer," and the one that really kicked off this trend, 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens." By now, director J.J. Abrams has long revealed himself as an emperor with no clothes. By making "The Force Awakens" in the unimaginative way he did, when the movie was destined to be the billion-dollar blockbuster it was, it helped push Hollywood further along on its path to rose-tinted creative bankruptcy.

The "Star Wars" well is running dryer these days and one plug Lucasfilm parent Disney is looking to employ is anime. One of its recent acquisitions — "Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture" — proves that as anime has become more international, it may be picking up Hollywood's bad habit.

"Code Geass" is a mecha-anime franchise (created by studio Sunrise, home of "Gundam" and "Cowboy Bebop"). The series began in 2006 with its first TV series, subtitled "Lelouch of the Rebellion," which ran for two seasons and concluded in 2008. "Rozé of the Recapture," so far, follows "Lelouch of the Rebellion" the same way "The Force Awakens" did "Return of the Jedi."