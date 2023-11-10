Cool Stuff: The Code Geass Anime Box Set Is Worthy Of The Black Knights
"Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion" is one of the most anime TV programs out there. It takes about three series-sustaining premises and fuses them into one. In an alternate world where Britain crushed the American Revolution but then fell to Napoleon, the Holy Britannian Empire rules from the North American continent.
Exiled Britannian prince Lelouch lives in the conquered Japan ("Area 11"), waiting for the day when he can take revenge on his father Emperor Charles for the death of his mother, Lady Marianne. He gets his chance when he meets a green-haired witch named CC, who gives him the "power of a king" — Geass. If Lelouch stares someone in the eye, he can issue one single command that they must obey. He uses his new power to become masked revolutionary "Zero," naming his followers the Black Knights. At the same time, he must also keep a secret identity from his teenage peers, like Peter Parker or Mark Grayson.
Developed by studio Sunrise, "Code Geass" mixes mecha battles, global politics, high school shenanigans, and complex machinations to rival "Death Note" into a unique brew. Now Crunchyroll has announced the new "Collector's Edition" Blu-ray set for fans to experience the entire journey. If you're the type of fan who says "All Hail Lelouch!", though, I bet it'll be difficult to resist not having this boxset on your self.
Lelouch vi Britannia commands you... to buy this boxset
Designed and compiled over three years, this Collector's Edition comes in an extravagant boxing, with four shelves and pull-out compartments. The packaging has a mostly black color scheme with flashes of gold (see the small rows of Lelouch's Geass simple printed across the black fabric).
The interior art of the box shows Lelouch alongside his frenemy Suzaku Kururugi; the top lid is adorned with a print of the two from the series' fourth-end credits sequence, "Waga Routashi Aku no Hana.
Inside this box are four Blu-ray sets, each in high definition, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and with both the Japanese and English audio included. The Blu-rays are as follows:
-
"Code Geass" Season 1 (Episodes 1-25)
-
"Code Geass" Season 2/"R2" (Episode 26-50)
-
Spin-off series "Akito the Exiled"
-
The four "Code Geass" movies
The first three movies — "Initiation," "Transgression," and "Glorification" — are a compilation trilogy. Directed by original series director Gorō Taniguchi, they condense "Lelouch of the Rebellion" from about 20 hours to seven, making a few changes to the story along the way. The fourth, "Lelouch of the Re;surrection," carries on from this retelling. The three compilation movies have not been dubbed into English, but "Re;surrection" was, with the original cast returning 10 years later.
More features
Special features on the Blu-ray set include:
-
Interviews with the voice actors (whether this means the original Japanese cast and/or the English dub actors isn't stated).
-
Textless versions of the series' opening and closing songs.
-
Audio and visual commentary.
-
Two audio commentaries for the series finale, "Re;" — one by the cast and one by the staff.
-
A conversation with ADR Director Donald Shults & voice actor Elizabeth Maxwell about "Lelouch of the Re;surrection."
-
"Code Geass" commercials.
-
The "Code Geass" Picture drama.
-
The "Baba Theater Redux" short.
Also included are some physical mementos:
-
A 20 x 20 chessboard, with a layout, color scheme, and pieces modeled after the series (Lelouch's favorite game is chess and the game is a repeated motif in his schemes).
-
A necklace with a Geass symbol pendant, colored silver with a red glass stone in the center.
-
A 64-GB USB drive, designed after the golden activation key to Suzaku's Lancelot mech.
Due to the luxurious housing, the box set also comes with instructions on upkeep. Buyers get either a free six-month subscription to Crunchyroll (for new members) or a $60 discount at the Crunchyroll store (for existing members).
The "Code Geass" – Collector's Edition Blu-ray set releases on December 5, 2023. It is up for preorder at the Crunchyroll online store, but be warned, it costs $549.98.