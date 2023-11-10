Cool Stuff: The Code Geass Anime Box Set Is Worthy Of The Black Knights

"Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion" is one of the most anime TV programs out there. It takes about three series-sustaining premises and fuses them into one. In an alternate world where Britain crushed the American Revolution but then fell to Napoleon, the Holy Britannian Empire rules from the North American continent.

Exiled Britannian prince Lelouch lives in the conquered Japan ("Area 11"), waiting for the day when he can take revenge on his father Emperor Charles for the death of his mother, Lady Marianne. He gets his chance when he meets a green-haired witch named CC, who gives him the "power of a king" — Geass. If Lelouch stares someone in the eye, he can issue one single command that they must obey. He uses his new power to become masked revolutionary "Zero," naming his followers the Black Knights. At the same time, he must also keep a secret identity from his teenage peers, like Peter Parker or Mark Grayson.

Developed by studio Sunrise, "Code Geass" mixes mecha battles, global politics, high school shenanigans, and complex machinations to rival "Death Note" into a unique brew. Now Crunchyroll has announced the new "Collector's Edition" Blu-ray set for fans to experience the entire journey. If you're the type of fan who says "All Hail Lelouch!", though, I bet it'll be difficult to resist not having this boxset on your self.