Avatar Is Getting Two More Seasons, So Which Anime Will Netflix Adapt Next?

Well, it's official — Netflix's live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" paid off (for the company at least). Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) will get to continue mastering the elements, now that "Avatar" has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3.

"Avatar" is just the latest anime (well, anime-inspired series) that Netflix has brought to live-action. On this spectrum, "Avatar" falls below the well-received "One Piece" remake but ahead of the swiftly-canned live-action "Cowboy Bebop" (that even original series creator Shinichirō Watanabe couldn't finish).

Netflix hasn't stopped there. The streamer is letting "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers take a crack at "Death Note" and has had a live-action "Gundam" movie in development since 2021 (whether it actually sees release, well, take your bets). Other studios are getting into anime properties as well: Lionsgate has recruited "Shang-Chi" director Destin Daniel Cretton to adapt "Naruto" into a live-action movie.

Anime YouTube critic Bennett The Sage has speculated that Netflix is leaning hard into anime adaptations because, as a relatively new studio, it hasn't had decades of time to scoop up other intellectual property like its competitors. Between this and the success of "One Piece" and "Avatar," I can only imagine this live-action anime train will keep going — whether we weebs like it or not.

Here are some anime series that could be on Netflix's radar, listed in order of how well they could work in live-action.