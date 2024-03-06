Avatar: The Last Airbender Masters The Elements, Gets Seasons 2 And 3 On Netflix

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" had as much going for it as it had against it. On the negative side, there were plenty of reasons to be concerned for the second attempt at a live-action remake of the beloved and acclaimed animated series. The original creators departed the show for creative differences, and one of the main characters, Sokka, had a major character trait and arc removed. On the plus side, Netflix had a lot of goodwill from the delightful "One Piece" live-action remake that promised to break the curse regarding American live-action adaptations of animated shows.

But everything changed when the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" actually debuted.

The remake has an identity crisis, with a mismatch of tones that tries to appeal to kids but also adults. It's a show so inconsistent that Zuko's scar was reduced to barely a birthmark because, as he told Nerdist, "We're going to have young kids watching the show." And yet, those same kids are perfectly fine watching the genocide of an entire people, and multiple characters being burned to death.

Still, the remake struck a chord with audiences, perhaps so desperate to get anything even remotely better than Shyamalan movie that they were willing to make this the number one show on Netflix in several countries (according to Netflix, anyway).

Now, for better or worse, the streaming service is getting to do what Shyamalan could not, and take a stab at bringing arguably the most beloved character of the original show to live-action: Toph Beifong. That's right, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is getting a second season — and also a third. Hopefully this time, they remember that the seasons are titled after elements in the order Aang is supposed to learn them and not just forget until the last second.