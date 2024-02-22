Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Leaves Out One Crucial Thing

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has, at its core, a very simple hero's journey. You have your hero, Aang, the new Avatar and master of all four elements, in a world where people can at most control one. You have an epic fantastical quest of saving the world before the Fire Nation conquers everything. You have a deadline with the arrival of a comet that gives firebenders incredible power. You also have milestones in Aang having to master each of the elements.

This last bit is important, because it serves many purposes throughout the original animated show, which remains one of the best and most influential cartoons ever made. The show is divided into seasons that are tied to each of the elements, which Aang has to learn from each of the nations he visits throughout the show. It serves as a crafty guide for audiences to follow along with his character progression, and it also sets expectations of what will come next.

Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" makes a lot of changes to the source material. It drastically changes Sokka's arc and the threat of the comet, taking away much of the downtime that made the cartoon so unique in its blend of episodic and serialized storytelling. It also adds a darker and more violent tone that doesn't fully mix well with the cartoony humor it recreates from the animated show. Still, Aang has to learn the four elements and visit each of the four nations, starting with water, which is the theme of the first season: "Book One: Water."

However, that's not entirely accurate. While we do go to both the Southern Water Tribe and the Northern Water Tribe, and while Katara does learn waterbending, Aang fails at his one job. He never learns waterbending.