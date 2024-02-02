The Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Removes One Of Sokka's Major Character Traits

"I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy," said actor Kiawentiio, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (Kiawentiio plays Sokka's younger sister Katara; Ian Ousley plays the man himself). She's right that Sokka's behavior is iffy... but that was the whole point.

Sokka is raised in the Southern Water Tribe, a patriarchal culture. The men of his village left to go fight against the attacking Fire Nation, leaving him "in charge" of the women and children. He's a chauvinist because he's been raised to be, but the show takes him down to size again and again and demonstrates why his attitude is wrong.

The opening minutes of the show's premiere, "The Boy in the Iceberg", features Sokka belittling Katara and her waterbending and she calls him a sexist in response. When Sokka tries to be a warrior to defend his village against the invading Fire Nation Prince Zuko, he gets swatted away. Simply being a man doesn't make him strong.

The turning point comes in "Avatar" episode 4, "The Warriors of Kyoshi." Team Avatar travels to Kyoshi Island. Sokka meets Suki and her Kyoshi Warriors, women who wear their femininity on their sleeves with green dresses, fans, and make-up. When Sokka tries to show them up, he's humiliated. He respectfully asks to be trained by them and he's required to wear their uniform during the lessons. The whole episode is about Sokka learning he was wrong to think women can't be great warriors; he's put in a girl's position and realizes that position is nothing to be ashamed of.

Removing Sokka's early sexism guts this character arc.