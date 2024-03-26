After Gobbling Up Marvel And Star Wars, Disney Is Now Hungry For Anime

After a triumphant time in the 2010s, things are uncertain at the Walt Disney Company right now. With audience interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fading and "Star Wars" having become a primarily streaming franchise, there's a feeling that the company may have carelessly set fire to its money trees.

Disney's changing leadership suggests it won't be staying the course. In 2022, former Disney CEO Bob Iger resumed his post from Bob Chapek, a simultaneous vote of no confidence in his successor yet a stamp of approval for Iger's own tenure (he first served as Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020). Since his return, Iger has implicitly criticized Chapek's decision to go all-in on Disney+ originals, spreading the company's main offerings (Marvel and Pixar especially) too thin.

Another shake-up happened in February 2024, when Sean Bailey stepped down as president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production. His successor, David Greenbaum (formerly of Searchlight Pictures) has hinted at a restrained approach, with a creative ethos distilled to the question, "Does this movie need to exist?"

Iger has pushed back on the idea of "Marvel fatigue," but Disney's moves suggest he's keeping the company's options open. Said moves also suggest someone at Disney thinks there's room to grow in the animation market; not the American animation Disney built itself on, but imported anime. Aggressively seizing a nerdy niche gone mainstream? That sounds like classic Iger.