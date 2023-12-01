Harley Quinn Gets An Anime Makeover In The Suicide Squad Isekai Trailer

Anime has catapulted in popularity the past couple of decades, with movies big and small all adding Easter eggs and references to the biggest animated shows out of Japan. We've also seen streamers like Netflix invest heavily in anime, collaborating with anime studios to produce animated adaptations of known franchises like "The Witcher" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Even "Star Wars" has gotten into the anime game with "Star Wars: Visions."

The rise in popularity of anime in the West has also happened current with the rise of the "isekai" genre. This has become one of the biggest and most prominent genres within anime in the last 10 years. The isekai genre (literally "another world") involves a protagonist getting transported to a fantasy world where they gain big magical powers and face dangerous creatures. Think "Alice in Wonderland" or "The Chronicles of Narnia."

Now comes "Suicide Squad Isekai," a new show by Studio WIT ("Ranking of Kings," "Vinland Saga") that follows — you guessed it — DC's best villains getting trapped in a fantasy world. The show is directed by "Jujutsu Kaisen" chief animation director Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara ("Re:Zero — Starting Life in Another World") handled the writing. You can watch the trailer above, but you'll need to turn CC on for the english subtitles.