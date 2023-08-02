Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Loves Attack On Titan As Much As You Do

Anime is more popular than ever. The accessibility of streaming and simulcasting make it easier than ever to be up to date with new shows as they air in Japan. Likewise, there are many big celebrities being open about their admiration for the medium and how they pull inspiration from it, raising awareness to even bigger crowds. Artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Jamie Lee Curtis talked about their love for anime, Samuel L Jackson produced "Afro Samurai" and even Michael B. Jordan directly referenced anime when making "Creed 3."

And yet, it is arguably "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" that makes it official: anime is mainstream now. While filmmakers like Jordan Peele have long drawn inspiration from anime, we haven't really seen a project from a franchise as well-known as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" not only reference an anime show but actually make it a part of the plot — until now.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" does a lot to update the popular franchise and the characters, like giving them a bold new visual style. The film also updates the references the characters drop, such as Gru from "Despicable Me" and "Megamind," as well as what their interests are, like making Michelangelo an improv comedy fan or making Donatello a total weeb.

That's right. Donatello (and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem") likes anime as much as you do. More specifically, he likes shonen anime like "Attack on Titan."

Spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" to follow.