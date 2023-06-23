Best Anime Of The Spring 2023 Season: From The Witch From Mercury To Oshi No Ko
(Welcome to I Didn't Know What Seasonal Anime to Watch, So I Asked /Film for Help and They Gave Me a List, a regular column dedicated to helping choose what anime shows to watch each season.)
And so, another season of anime has ended. While the winter season wasn't necessarily full of bangers, it still delivered the goods. That being said, spring 2023 more than made up for it. It gave us two all-time great seasons, including one of the best seasons of TV ever made. If that wasn't enough, there were still plenty of fun returning shows, thrilling adaptations, and stellar comedies.
With so many new shows airing, many of them returning shows with a daunting episode number, it is harder than ever to decide which are worth your time, but that's where we come in. Let /Film be your guide to the best anime of the spring 2023 season.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
After a season of slowly building up the "Gundam" part of "Mobile Suit Gundam," "The Witch From Mercury" has finally gone full "Gundam" and full Yoshiyuki Tomino, delivering a show where every character is miserable, lots of people are dying, and the robots go boom. It's a rather stunning transition from Shakespearean high school drama to full space opera, but "The Witch From Mercury" has managed to do it seamlessly.
In its second season, the Shakespearean revenge plots and "Succession" style business betrayals and maneuverings have come fully into the light, shutting down any notion that this would not be a proper "Gundam" show. Like Tomino's original show, "The Witch From Mercury" masterfully explores the ethics of war, transhumanism, and how children are the ones who suffer the most during violent conflicts. What this anime does differently, however, is to truly make us care about the kids as individuals and teens as opposed to as soldiers. The slice-of-life school parts of the anime were not just there to make this visually different, but now come full circle to hammer down the fact that these kids should absolutely not be involved in interplanetary war.
Vinland Saga
How to even begin to do justice to "Vinland Saga" season 2 — the stunning animation by studio MAPPA, the exquisite writing, or the perplexingly great voice acting? This isn't just the best anime of the season, and a strong contender for anime of the year, but a true masterpiece of animation. The so-called "Farmland Arc" is a season of anime that understands and showcases what Guillermo del Toro means when he says it is not a genre, it is a medium.
After spending the whole first season making audiences care about the revenge tale of this plucky Viking kid with anger issues and a thirst for blood, season 2 pulls a world-class magic trick and ... makes us feel bad for ever cheering at the sight of Viking violence. Throughout season 2 we see Thorfinn go through one of the best character arcs in all of TV, as he grows out from an angry and violent kid to a wise man and a true warrior who understands he has no enemies.
The story is aided by stellar vocal performances, particularly Mayumi Sako as the slave Arnheid, who delivers a heartbreaking and nuanced performance rarely seen in anime. If season 1 delivered action spectacle on par with "300," then season 2 is giving us character drama on par with "Band of Brothers" or "Saving Private Ryan," with world-class voice actors that heighten the humanity and the drama we see on screen. And to think it did so mostly with scenes of groups of men standing in a field and talking about their ideals ...
This is a masterclass in manga adaptations, animation storytelling, and the power of TV. There will be other anime shows, but there won't be another "Vinland Saga."
Heavenly Delusion
"Heavenly Delusion" is a hard show to describe, as a big part of the fun of watching is not knowing anything about where the story is leading you. What you should know is that this is a meticulously plotted mystery thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world full of man-eating monsters, where some kids have powers and weird s*** happens all the time. It is the closest anime has come to capturing the mystery box aspect of "Lost," and there is no predicting where the story goes next.
Indeed, the plot is as outlandish and hard to wrap your head around at first as the trainwreck of a release that Disney and Hulu gave it (using the Japanese title rather than the English translation, not saying anything about whether the show would air in the first place, etc). There are mysteries upon mysteries at every corner, from plot to character to the very state of the world, and what's fascinating is how "Heavenly Delusion" is in no hurry to divulge its secrets until the most effective time.
The story is told in two narratives, that of two young men traversing a post-apocalyptic Japan and battling monsters, and a separate story of a group of kids in a secluded school without knowledge of the outside world. How and whether these elements even intersect is part of the fun, but "Heavenly Delusions" also drops enough weird facts nonchalantly to distract you from asking too many questions. It goes from one reveal (kids with powers!) to the next (babies without faces!) faster than you can keep track of while serving a narrative that sustains the mystery with character drama and exquisite animation.
Dr. Stone: New World
"Dr. Stone" has always been a bit of an underdog in the shonen anime landscape, with each of its seasons eclipsed by a juggernaut (like "Attack on Titan," or "Demon Slayer"), which is a shame because this anime is consistently exhilarating. In season 3, boy genius Senku and his Kingdom of Science finally set out on a voyage to trace the source of the beam that petrified all of humanity some millennia earlier.
Of course, this is easier said than done, because it turns out our heroes are not alone on the planet. "Dr. Stone: New World" changes gears and turns into a spy thriller for half a season, effortlessly balancing multiple tones and genres as the story (and Senku's science inventions) escalate exponentially quickly. We go from agriculture to remote-control cars and earpieces in the span of a season, with drones in the near distance.
Sure, it is ludicrous, but it is fascinating to see how much attention "Dr. Stone" pays not just to the scientific logic behind each invention, but to making each invention significant to the plot and to humanity at large. Everything is grounded in character and in a genuine desire to bring back civilization — especially all the fun things science gives us like games and entertainment — and it manages to support even the most ridiculous plot points.
Oshi no Ko
Based on a manga created by Aka Akasaka, the mind behind the spectacular "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War," "Oshi no Ko" is the discovery of the season. This anime adaptation deals with a quintessential story in anime: the idol story. As seen in films like the masterpiece "Perfect Blue," idols make for great stories that interrogate our obsession with celebrities, and "Oshi no Ko" does that again in quite surprising ways.
This is another show where the least you know about it, the better. In the series, we focus on idol Ai Hoshino as she grapples with a teen pregnancy that could destroy her career. Thanks to some magic shenanigans, she gives birth to twins, reincarnations of two people who idolized her, and now get front-row seats to the shady side of the entertainment industry. Unsurprisingly, this is a stunning-looking anime with great visuals and music and a story that offers a scathing look at fandom, exploitation of the artist, parasocial relationships, and more. And yet, this is still based on a manga by the creator of "Kaguya-Sama," so you can expect plenty of dry wit and hilarious gags that balance commentary with sheer entertainment.