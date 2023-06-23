Best Anime Of The Spring 2023 Season: From The Witch From Mercury To Oshi No Ko

"Heavenly Delusion" is a hard show to describe, as a big part of the fun of watching is not knowing anything about where the story is leading you. What you should know is that this is a meticulously plotted mystery thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world full of man-eating monsters, where some kids have powers and weird s*** happens all the time. It is the closest anime has come to capturing the mystery box aspect of "Lost," and there is no predicting where the story goes next.

Indeed, the plot is as outlandish and hard to wrap your head around at first as the trainwreck of a release that Disney and Hulu gave it (using the Japanese title rather than the English translation, not saying anything about whether the show would air in the first place, etc). There are mysteries upon mysteries at every corner, from plot to character to the very state of the world, and what's fascinating is how "Heavenly Delusion" is in no hurry to divulge its secrets until the most effective time.

The story is told in two narratives, that of two young men traversing a post-apocalyptic Japan and battling monsters, and a separate story of a group of kids in a secluded school without knowledge of the outside world. How and whether these elements even intersect is part of the fun, but "Heavenly Delusions" also drops enough weird facts nonchalantly to distract you from asking too many questions. It goes from one reveal (kids with powers!) to the next (babies without faces!) faster than you can keep track of while serving a narrative that sustains the mystery with character drama and exquisite animation.