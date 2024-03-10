The Three Classic Anime That Saved Cartoon Network's Toonami From Cancellation

On March 1, 2024, the legendary creator of "Dragon Ball," Akira Toriyama, passed away at the age of 68. It is legitimately impossible to encapsulate how influential and beloved Toriyama's work has become, but his epic tale of an aspiring martial artist named Goku who discovers magical wish-granting Dragon Balls became the definitive shōnen battle manga. Its follow-up series "Dragon Ball Z" would become an international sensation and served as one of the gateways to Japanese animation for audiences in the West.

I can only speak from my own experience, but "Sailor Moon," "Gundam Wing," and "Dragon Ball Z" were the holy trinity of animation for me as a kid, and I know I'm not alone. I was fortunate enough to catch random episodes of "Sailor Moon" on the USA Network, but everything changed when it was added to the Toonami programming block on Cartoon Network (later Adult Swim) that would completely change my life.

This trilogy of anime brilliance wasn't just influential for a generation of viewers, it was also what kept the lights on at Toonami. In 2017, Complex published an oral history of Toonami and spoke with founders Sean Akins and Jason DeMarco, and vital creatives behind the programming block to learn how it all came to be and help explain why it's still beloved to this day.

"In the beginning, it wasn't glamorous, said Akins. "There was literally no money to do anything." DeMarco said they operated under the impression that they could be canceled at any moment. They knew what they wanted Toonami to be, but the folks at the top weren't so sure. Then everything changed — once Toonami got their hands on "Sailor Moon," "Gundam Wing," and "Dragon Ball Z."