Every Season Of Hannibal, Ranked

There are some truly great episodes in season 2, which sees Will imprisoned for the assumed murder of Abigail Hobbs (Kacey Rohls), whose ear was found in his sink. Whether or not Will actually killed her is initially sort of up in the air because he was suffering from encephalitis and his brain was essentially shutting down, making him an unreliable narrator at best. Will is eventually cleared when he proves that Hannibal knew about his encephalitis and used it to cover up his own crimes, but he unfortunately spends the majority of season 2 behind bars. Since the best element of the series is the shifting psychosexual dynamic between Will and Hannibal, it really suffers when Will is caged. (Hannibal ends up caged himself in season 3, but his imprisonment has always been a big part of Harris' work and doesn't stop his ability to be a total menace.) There are moments where that dynamic gets to shine, like the duo's disturbing dinner date in "Kō No Mono" and getting to work together on a case in "Su-zakana," but carrying on their deadly dance at a distance because Will is locked up isn't nearly as fun.

The season also introduces us to the complicated Verger family. While Katharine Isabelle is incredible as sister Margot, Michael Pitt is a bit too arch as brother Mason. The character is pretty ridiculous as written, drinking children's tears out of a martini glass, but Pitt takes it to a cartoonish level. He was recast for season 3, replaced by Joe Anderson, who feels a little more tonally on-point.

As messy as season 2 is, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that the season finale, "Mizumono," is easily among the best in the series.