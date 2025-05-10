2025's Most Romantic Horror Movie Is Killing It On Netflix's Top Charts

I'll be the first to admit that, when it comes to horror movies, I'm a bit of a wimp. When I was a kid, "The Exorcist" was re-released (in 2000, specifically), and the TV commercials gave me nightmares for several weeks. With that said, a movie like Josh Ruben's "Heart Eyes" is approachable even for scared little babies like me, which makes it utterly unsurprising that the movie is performing quite well on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol.

"Heart Eyes" came out on February 7, 2025 — and now that its theatrical release is finished, it's found a home on Netflix and is getting a lot of attention ... as it should! The horror-romance hybrid centers on Ally McCabe (Olivia Holt), a young woman who works for a jewelry company and, fresh off a breakup, ends up meeting consulting advertiser Jay Simmons (Mason Gooding) in a professional context ... only for sparks to quickly fly. However, things go south for the two when they're attacked by a mysterious masked serial killer known only as Heart Eyes, who typically slaughters couples on Valentine's Day and, most recently, left a ring engraved with the initials "J.S." Though Jay becomes a suspect at one point, he and Ally spend the film trying to track down the real killer — and I won't spoil the extremely fun reveal here.

So, what did critics think of "Heart Eyes," and what do you need to know about Ruben, who happens to be a successful indie horror filmmaker and a comedic tour de force? Here's what you should know about "Heart Eyes," one of the funniest and sweetest horror movies in recent memory.