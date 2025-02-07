Heart Eyes Does One Thing No Horror Movie Has Ever Done Before

This article contains some spoilers for "Heart Eyes."

The filmmaking team behind the new Valentine's Day-set slasher movie "Heart Eyes" seems to be rallying around their film with a particular spin on the "see it in theaters!" agenda. Namely, that new horror movie icons (and franchises, naturally) cannot be born if no one goes to see them when they're brand new. While this is unimpeachably true, it feels important to point out at least one of the reasons why horror fans — traditionally a very loyal and easy-to-please group — have not shown up for one of the several attempts at creating a new horror icon over the last decade and change.

While some have not been given a fair shake at all (witness the sad story of the bungled, nearly suppressed release of "The Empty Man"), others have either had a pretty lackluster start (sorry, "The Boogeyman"), been too singular to franchise (I don't think we'll be seeing "Skinamarink V: The Skinamarinking" anytime soon), arrived too late (the eventual "Thanksgiving" movie finally emerging from "Grindhouse"), or have simply been too reverent and/or reminiscent of other horror icons. This grassroots campaign the "Heart Eyes" people are running has a good deal of merit to it, as the film does feel pretty fresh. Ironically, however, this freshness hasn't to do with its horror content per se.

The Heart Eyes Killer (referred to in the film as "HEK," a nod to the real-life BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader) is essentially a mash-up of Michael Myers and Ghostface: they're silent, they wear a creepy mask, there may be several of them, they use various devices in creative ways to commit murder, and so on. It's not even the ostensible concept behind HEK that's new, either; although the marketing and the film opens with the premise that HEK only kills couples, the film breaks that rule pretty quickly early on. No, the thing that "Heart Eyes" does which no horror movie has done before is mash up the tropes and structure of the slasher movie so completely with the tropes and structure of the romantic comedy, allowing the film to completely fulfill both genres. While a horror movie referencing other horror movies is literally a dime a dozen, this rom-com homage is what makes "Heart Eyes" truly stand out in a crowd.